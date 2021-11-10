HAMMOND – Freshmen TJ Salvaggio and former Doyle standout Andrew Yuratich stepped into the spotlight Tuesday as the Mamou Mambas won 6-3 in the decisive third game of the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program’s annual Heart of a Lion Fall World Series at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
Salvaggio blasted a second-inning grand slam that wiped out an early 2-0 lead by the Yellow Hammers (1-2) and Yuratich struck out five of the seven batters he faced in relief before handing the ball over to closer Dalton Aspholm in the ninth.
Designated hitter Champ Artigues put the Yellow Hammers in front in the top of the second inning, following former Live Oak standout Preston Faulkner’s single with an RBI triple into the gap in right-center field. Artigues scored on Nick Ray’s sacrifice fly to center.
In the bottom of the inning, a walk and back-to-back hit batters to open the frame loaded the bases for the freshman from Slidell. Following a conference on the mound, Salvaggio yanked the first pitch he saw out to left field.
Tyler Finke provided another run in the second, putting the Mamou Mambas (2-1) up by three. Finke beat out an infield single and advanced to second base on a throwing error. He stole third and scored on yet another throwing error.
Faulkner pulled the Hammers back within a pair, leading off the fourth with a solo home run. It was his team-leading fifth homer of the fall.
From that point forward, Mamba pitching locked down the lead. Trey Harrington allowed just one hit over the next three innings following Faulkner’s blast.
Yuratich retired all seven batters he faced and Aspholm picked up the final two outs to close it out.
Former Denham Springs High standout Brock Batty (2-2) picked up the win, logging 1.1 scoreless innings in relief of Mamba starting pitcher Lance Lauve.
