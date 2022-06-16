BATON ROUGE – LSU players Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty have earned baseball All-America recognition from Perfect Game and from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Crews was voted a first-team All-American by Perfect Game and the NCBWA; Berry received second-team All-America honors from Perfect Game and the NCBWA, and Doughty was named a third-team All-American by Perfect Game.
Doughty, a second baseman and former Denham Springs High standout, batted .298 with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 56 runs and a team-high 19 doubles. He was voted to the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three homers, six RBI and seven runs.
Doughty provided a walk-off homer to defeat Georgia and a walk-off single in a win over Missouri, and he was named SEC Player of the Week after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine.
Crews, the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, batted .349 this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. The Tigers’ centerfielder was also voted a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a Collegiate Baseball first-team All-American, and he received SEC Community Service Team and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition.
Crews, a Longwood, Fla., native, was named in 2021 as the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.
Berry, a third baseman/DH from Queen Creek, Ariz., was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and second-team All-SEC selection as he batted a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs.
Berry hit .400 (38-for-95) in LSU’s SEC regular-season games with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs.
