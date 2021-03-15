BATON ROUGE – LSU third baseman Cade Doughty and shortstop Jordan Thompson were named recipients Monday of Southeastern Conference weekly honors.
Doughty, a sophomore from Denham Springs, was named the SEC Player of the Week, and Thompson, a product of Chula Vista, Calif., was voted the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
Doughty was also named Monday as one of nine National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper. He collected five home runs, six runs scored and 12 RBI in leading LSU to five wins in five games last week. He was 7-for-21 at the plate with five walks and a .444 on-base percentage.
Doughty hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday versus UT San Antonio to erase a 7-4 deficit and extend the game into the 11th inning, and LSU went on to post a 10-9 victory in 13 innings.
Doughty is batting .327 this season, leading LSU in home runs (7), RBI (22) and slugging percentage (.837), and he is No. 2 in the SEC in those same three categories.
Thompson batted .381 (8-for-21) in five games last week and played a huge role in LSU’s extra-innings wins over UT San Antonio on Saturday and Sunday. He launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th inning on Saturday to lift the Tigers to a 10-9 victory.
On Sunday, with LSU trailing 12-9 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Thompson unloaded a one-out, two-run blast to narrow the deficit to 12-11. LSU went on to tie the game in the 10th and win it in the 11th by a 13-12 score.
During the five-game week, Thompson scored six runs, recorded three steals and posted a 1.000 fielding percentage in 20 chances at shortstop. Thompson shared the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Award with Corey Collins of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.