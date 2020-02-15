BATON ROUGE – The night was already a dream come true when Denham Springs High graduate Cade Doughty went beyond that.
Doughty, who started at second base in his first game at LSU, managed to surpass his expectations Friday when he homered in his first plate appearance, a two-run shot that helped propel the No. 11 Tigers to a 8-1 victory over Indiana at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
“I was just as surprised as you guys,” Doughty said afterward. “I don’t even know, I kind of went numb. It was a crazy moment. Growing up and being an LSU fan, you dream of moments like this and I think when I rounded first and realized the ball went over the fence, I don’t know what I exactly did but it was just kind of a scream.”
Doughty, who was involved in a battle with Gavin Dugas at second base, got the start at second while Dugas began the season right field.
Doughty was flawless in the field, handling all four of his chances, before being replaced in the latter innings by Collier Cranford of Zachary.
While his first plate appearance was memorable, Doughty successfully reached base three times. Along with his early homer, he also drew a pair of walks in the game.
LSU (1-0) also got a home run from catcher Saul Garza and starting pitcher Cole Henry pitched four shutout innings
“Cole Henry was outstanding and got us off to a great start, Cade Doughty’s big swing gave us a lead, and Saul Garza got into one for a three-run homer,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “We hit a lot of balls hard, made some solid plays on defense and played a pretty good all-around game.
Daniel Cabrera led off LSU’s half of the first inning with a single and Doughty followed with his two-run shot over the left field all.
He became the first LSU player to hit a home run in his first career at-bat since Beau Didier against Villanova on February 21, 2009.
“I was definitely a little bit surprised rounding third base and seeing everybody there,” Doughty said. “It was definitely a moment I’ll never forget.”
