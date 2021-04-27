Southwest Mississippi Community College sophomore pitchers Chase Guitreau and Jacob McDaniel recently signed scholarships to continue their collegiate careers at the four-year level.
Guitreau, a former Maurepas standout, signed to play at LSU-Shreveport, while McDaniel signed with the University of Arkansas-Monticello.
Guitreau said his time as a Bear “was fun. I liked it. I met a lot of new guys (and) made memories and friendships that will last forever. Being here helped me get to where I needed to be to get to the next level.”
Guitreau said he chose LSU-Shreveport, which plays in the NAIA’s Red River Conference, because the school is “further from home and (it will be) a new experience. In addition, he said, “the program’s really nice and I thought I’d be a good fit.”
Bears head coach Ken Jackson said Guitreau “has had some bad luck, but he is a good pitcher. He hasn’t won a lot of games, but he has the potential to be really good.”
“He’s gotten bigger and stronger (while at Southwest) and I think as he develops and matures at the next level, he’s going to be a (better) pitcher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.