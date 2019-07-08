When Brock Batty’s sophomore season on the mound began going south both statistically and psychologically, his head coach at UL-Lafayette, Tony Robichaux, dug into his repertoire of motivational archives.
Batty had approached the darkest days at any level of his career where a pain in his shoulder resulted in an ERA that skyrocketed as his confidence plummeted. When he returned after two weeks of rest, mechanically the Denham Springs High graduate wasn’t in sync, making his ability to find the plate and consistently throw strikes disheartening.
“We had multiple conversations; he had seen me at my best last year and this year at my worst,” Batty said of Robichaux. “Having him there was so good to help when you’re going through tough times. Toward the end of the year he said something good was going to come out of what I had to go through. He said he believed I had greatness just waiting.”
Such an exchange represented the apex of a coach-player relationship that first drew Batty to Robichaux as a 16-year-old recruit, one searching for a place to continue his burgeoning baseball career.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were the first school to offer a scholarship to Batty and Robichaux the first college head coach who connected on such a level that he not only secured a commitment from Batty the fall of his junior year at Denham Springs, but if they could, his parents would have as well.
They were all enthralled with Robichaux’s down-to-earth nature and scope that he had for the program and players, vowing to not only help Batty become a better pitcher, but develop him in the game of life, where he could be a standout father and husband as well.
“My parents loved him right away,” Batty said. “We pulled out of the parking lot (after an unofficial visit) and they wanted to know if I was ready to commit. I didn’t know what had just happened and didn’t understand half the stuff he was talking about. I had to let it sink in.”
Nearly a week after the untimely death of Robichaux, Batty remained saddened by the passing of the 57-year-old who died after complications from a heart attack.
Batty, as well as his teammates and coaching staff, were on hand Monday for a final farewell to Robichaux, whose funeral service was performed in Lafayette before he was later buried in his hometown of Crowley.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Batty said. “You don’t expect coach Robe’s ever leaving. He’s gone and we don’t know what’s going to happen. I have no idea what to expect.”
Or where his next piece of advice or life lesson will be derived from.
Robichaux filled such a void, for all of his players who were fortunate to have come into contact with him during his 33-year coaching tenure at UL-Lafayette and McNeese State, where he remains the winningest coach at both schools.
His 1,177 career wins ranked Robichaux seventh nationally after the 2019 season.
“Robe-isms” became a way of life for players, whether a spur of the moment quip or deep-rooted perspective, Robichaux tried to impart his philosophy and values on life which usually superseded his teachings on baseball.
“I’ve actually had few talks with him about baseball, but 99 percent of the time they’re about life,” Batty said.
None more poignant than during this past season where Batty finished 1-1 with a troublesome 7.98 ERA and 15 walks with 17 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.
“It was challenging this year for me,” Batty understated.
As is customary for head coaches at the conclusion of their season, Robichaux conducted exit meetings with all of his returning players once the Cajuns returned home from the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Conway, S.C.
That moment, on May 24, now leaves an indelible mark on Batty because it was the last time he saw or spoke with Robichaux, who continued to try and lift the spirits of his left-hander going into the summer.
“I wasn’t worried about my physical ability,” Batty said. “I know I can pitch and know what I can do, but the fact that I couldn’t throw a strike for an outing or two got in my head. He kept saying there’s greatness on the other side of this. He said everybody fails their way to the top. He told me to just keep going, just keep swinging.”
