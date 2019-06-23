HAMMOND – The latest postseason honor for Southeastern Louisiana senior pitcher Corey Gaconi included being named the state's Pitcher of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association which released its 2019 All-Louisiana College Baseball Team.
Gaconi, a native of Metairie, was also named first team All-Louisiana. He's the second Lion to be named the state’s Pitcher of the Year, joining Tyler Watkins (2011). The LSWA's top honor is the latest in a line of accolades for Gaconi, both athletically and academically.
Gaconi has been named CoSIDA Academic All-America, Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year, Southland Student-Athlete of the Year and ABCA/All-Region.
Gaconi, a right-hander, finished the year with a 7-3 record and a 2.57 earned run average, holding opponents to a .244 batting average and striking out 95 in 108.2 innings of work.
Former Walker High standout sophomore Dane Dixon, who went 13-0 in his final season at LSU Eunice, was a second team selection to the team.
Gaconi’s control was his greatest asset, walking only 11 batters on the season, ranking among the Division I national leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.64, 4 th ) and
walks allowed per nine innings (0.91, 5 th). Gaconi, who graduated in May with a 3.92 cumulative grade point average, was just as impressive off the field. At the inaugural Lion Choice Awards in April, Gaconi was honored as the graduating SLU male student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average.
Other top individual honors were given to Tulane’s Kody Hoese (Hitter of the Year), ULM’s Trent Tingelstad (Newcomer of the Year), Hudson Haskin of Tulane (Freshman
of the Year) and Southern’s Kerrick Jackson (Coach of the Year). The All-Louisiana teams and individual awards were selected by a statewide panel of sports information directors and media members.
2019 All-Louisiana College Baseball Team
Hitter of the Year: Kody Hoese, Tulane
Pitcher of the Year: Corey Gaconi, Southeastern Louisiana
Newcomer of the Year: Trent Tingelstad, ULM
Freshman of the Year: Hudson Haskin, Tulane
Coach of the Year: Kerrick Jackson, Southern
First Team
P – Corey Gaconi, Southeastern Louisiana – Sr.
P – Nathan Jones, Northwestern State – Sr.
P – Reeves Martin, New Orleans – Jr.
P – Matt Miller, Louisiana Tech – Sr.
C – Saul Garza, LSU – So.
1B – Mason Mallard, Louisiana Tech – Sr.
2B – Nate Fisbeck, McNeese – Jr.
3B – Kody Hoese, Tulane – Jr.
SS – Josh Smith, LSU – Jr.
OF – Antoine Duplantis, LSU – Sr.
OF – Hudson Haskin, Tulane – Fr.
OF – Javeyan Williams, Southern – Sr.
UT – Logan Constantine, LSU Alexandria – Sr.
DH – Todd Lott, UL Lafayette – Jr.
Second Team
P – Aldan Anderson, McNeese – Sr.
P – Will Dion, McNeese – Fr.
P – Dane Dixon, LSU Eunice – So.
P – Clayton Doyle, LSU Alexandria – Sr.
C – Adrian Minjares, Bossier Parish CC – Fr.
1B – Jordan Trahan, LSU Shreveport – Sr.
2B – Hunter Kasuls, UL Lafayette – Sr.
3B – Chad Bell, ULM – Sr.
SS – Hayden Cantrelle, UL Lafayette – So.
OF – Trent Tingelstad, ULM – Jr.
OF – Zach Watson, LSU – Jr.
OF – Tristan Welch, LSU Eunice – So.
UT – Andrew Beesley, ULM – Jr.
DH – Clayton Rasbeary, McNeese – Jr.
Honorable Mention
P – Devin Fontenot, LSU; Andrew Sheridan, LSU Eunice; Braxton Smith, Louisiana Tech. C – Drexler Macaay, Grambling. OF – Grant Matthews, Tulane. UT – Deauton Delgado, Louisiana College; Michael Toscano, Loyola. DH – Cade Beloso, LSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.