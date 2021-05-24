Denham Springs' Hughes named Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year
Former Denham Springs High softball player Bailey Hughes of LSU Alexandria was recently named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Hughes had seven home runs to lead the conference and tied for the conference lead in RBIs with 27. She has a slugging percentage of .700, which was also best in the conference.
She was second in the conference in batting average at .417 for the season and .439 in RRAC games.
Former Live Oak player Faulkner named to All-Southland Conference second team
Former Live Oak standout Preston Faulkner was a second-team All-Southland Conference selection at first base for Southeastern Louisiana.
Faulkner, who was a preseason all-conference choice, hit .275 with a team-leading eight home runs and 47 RBIs. The junior is fourth in the Southland in RBIs and sacrifice flies (4), along with eighth in home runs, 12th in HBPs (10) and 13th in walks.
Denham Springs' Parker selected first-team All-MACCC
Former Denham Springs High pitcher Natalie Parker of Hinds Community College, was a first-team all-state selection by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.
Parker pitched 102 innings for the Lady Eagles this season -- nearly half the team's total, going 8-7 with 79 strikeouts.
Parker batted .408 and led the team in RBIs with 48, extra base hits, with 30, and homers, with six.
Former Holden standout Lackie named to NFCA All-Region team
Former Holden softball standout Olivia Lackie of South Alabama was a third-team NFCA All-Region selection.
Lackie – also a first-team all-league selection – is 18-10 with four saves this spring. In her 174.1 innings of work, Lackie has recorded 233 strikeouts, which are second most in a single season at South.
Heading into the postseason, she ranked second in the SBC in strikeouts, saves and innings pitched, and third in opposing batting average and strikeouts looking (59) and was 17th nationally in strikeouts. She finished the season with 250 strikeouts in 194.2 innings.
–Compiled from school news releases
