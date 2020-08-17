HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana has added Gerry Salisbury to the baseball coaching staff as assistant pitching coach and camp coordinator, head coach Matt Riser announced Monday.
Salisbury comes to Southeastern after serving a stint as the Director of Pitching Development at his alma mater, Ohio University.
The 2020 Ohio pitching staff averaged 9.59 K/9 over the course of a 15-game schedule and seven pitchers averaged at least 10.0 K/9 during the abbreviated season. The team ERA also improved by nearly half a run over the previous season.
“Coach [Tim] Donnelly and I will run the offense again, so we wanted to get Coach [Andrew] Gipson some help on the pitching end of things since he also works with our catchers,” Riser said. “We’re very fortunate to add Coach Salisbury.
A four-year letter winner, he averaged 7.2 K/9 in 248 career innings and compiled a 2.0 K/BB ratio. Salisbury logged a team-high in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts in both 2017 and 2018. The left-hander from Brunswick, Ohio, helped lead the Bobcats to the 2017 MAC Tournament championship, earning a start against Indiana in NCAA Regional action.
Following his collegiate career, Salisbury played two years of professional baseball for the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers in the United Shore League. He also served the 2019 season as a graduate assistant at Ohio while completing his master’s degree.
“He was an 85-87 mph left-hander that pitched on Friday in a Regional because he could compete and throw strikes,” Riser said. “That’s two of the biggest things we try to do as a staff. He also brings a different dynamic. We want to continue to grow in the game. The longer you can evolve with the game and the new analytics that come with it, you can use it as a helpful tool instead of an absolute. He was the director of pitching development at Ohio. I think he’ll bring a diverse background to the pitching side of things, helping supplement our staff. We want to stay in the top 10 to 15 in the country like we do year-in-and-year-out with our pitching staff.”
