HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana junior Preston Faulkner was named to the Preseason All-Southland Conference baseball squad, the league office announced Tuesday.
Faulkner, former Live Oak standout, represents the Lions as the second-team first baseman. He finished the regular season hitting .273 with a team-leading 17 doubles and 11 home runs, driving in 48 runs.
Maturing as a hitter as the season wore on, Faulkner blasted eight home runs over the last half of the season and led the team in game-winning RBIs. He ranked sixth in the Southland in home runs, seventh in doubles, eighth in RBIs and ninth in runs scored (47).
After meeting in the 2019 Southland Baseball Tournament championship, Central Arkansas and McNeese led the way with five selections each, followed by UIW with four. Lamar and Sam Houston State each garnered a trio of picks, while Houston Baptist and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi picked up a pair of honorees. Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern and Stephen F. Austin each had one individual selected to the second team.
The squads feature 16 returning all-conference honorees and three members of the 2019 Southland Conference All-Tournament Team.
The 2020 Southland baseball preseason poll will be announced Thursday. The season begins Friday, Feb. 14, with 15 games by conference members, including the Lions’ 6 p.m. game at UL Lafayette.
Southland preseason all-conference teams are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted. Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason teams and may be elevated to higher teams based on available positions.
PRESEASON ALL-SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE BASEBALL TEAMS
First Team
Name School Pos. Class Hometown
Ryan Flores* UIW 1B Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas
Nate Fisbeck*^ McNeese 2B Sr. The Woodlands, Texas
Beau Orlando^ Central Arkansas 3B Sr. Houston, Texas
JC Correa* Lamar SS Sr. Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico
Gavin Johnson Sam Houston State C R-Sr. San Antonio, Texas
Clayton Rasbeary* McNeese DH Sr. Rockwall, Texas
Sean Arnold* UIW OF Sr. Bryan, Texas
Brandon Bena* Houston Baptist OF Sr. Omaha, Neb.
Colton Cowser* Sam Houston State OF So. Cypress, Texas
Noah Cameron* Central Arkansas SP So. St. Joseph, Mo.
Will Dion McNeese SP So. Sulphur, La.
Kyle Gruller* Houston Baptist SP Sr. Cypress, Texas
Conner Williams Central Arkansas RP Sr. Conway, Ark.
Itchy Burts* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi U Sr. League City, Texas
Second Team
Name School Pos. Class Hometown
Preston Faulkner Southeastern Louisiana 1B Jr. Denham Springs, La.
Logan Berlof* Lamar 2B Sr. McKinney, Texas
Anthony Quirion Lamar 3B Sr. Dixville, Quebec, Canada
Reid Bourque McNeese SS Jr. Moss Bluff, La.
Chris Sandberg Nicholls C Sr. Los Angeles, Calif.
Lee Thomas* UIW DH Sr. Katy, Texas
Josh Ragan* Central Arkansas OF Sr. Irving, Texas
Jack Rogers* Sam Houston State OF Jr. Spring, Texas
Tyler Smith* Northwestern State OF Sr. Franklinton, La.
John Gaddis Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SP Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas
Gavin Stone Central Arkansas SP Jr. Lake City, Ark.
Luke Taggart UIW SP Sr. Portland, Texas
Jeremy Rodriguez Stephen F. Austin RP Sr. Cypress, Texas
Jake Dickerson*^ McNeese U Sr. Beaumont, Texas
* - Member of 2019 All-Southland Conference teams
^ - Member of 2019 Southland Conference All-Tournament team
