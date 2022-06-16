HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University baseball student-athlete Preston Faulkner earned ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
A senior and former Live Oak standout, Faulkner picked up second-team honors as a first baseman after leading the Southland Conference with 17 home runs and 80 RBIs. The RBI total ranks third and the home run total ranks fifth on the program's single-season charts.
Faulkner finished the season ranked in the Top 5 of nine different Southland statistical categories, including slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS, hits, RBIs, doubles, home runs, at bats and walks.
A torrid month of May led to Faulkner being named the Southland's Hitter of the Week following the Houston Baptist Series and the Southland Tournament MVP. The Lions broke or tied 19 tournament records on the way to an NCAA Regional appearance with Faulkner setting records for both hits (18) and runs scored (15).
Faulkner finished his career ranked in the Top 10 of 10 different SLU statistical categories, including strikeouts (first), home runs and RBIs (second), hit by pitch (fourth), doubles (fifth), at bats and sacrifice flies (sixth), runs scored (eighth), games played and walks (ninth), as well as hits (10th).
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.