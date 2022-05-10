HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University baseball student-athletes Preston Faulkner and Andrew Landry have been named the Southland Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday. Conference weekly awards are presented by GEICO.
Faulkner enjoyed one of the best offensive weekends of his career, producing a slash line of .600 / 1.300 / .643 while going 6-for-10 at the plate with two doubles, one triple, one home run, a sacrifice fly and three walks. Faulkner led the team with 10 RBIs during the series.
The senior, a former Live Oak standout, drove in multiple runs in all three games of the Houston Baptist series, including four in each of the final two. He hit safely in all three games, producing multiple extra-base hits in. each of the final two. Faulkner struck out just once and, for the second time this season, stole a pair of bases in the same game. His four runs scored in the second game are tied for the most by a Lion this season.
Faulkner leads the Southland with 13 home runs, ranking second in RBIs (52), Slugging Percentage (.639) and OPS (1.074). He is also third in doubles (13), fourth in walks (30) and 10th in hits (52).
Landry tossed the 21st one-hitter in program history in the series finale against HBU, setting the tone early by striking out seven of the first 10 batters he faced. The right-hander held the Huskies hitless for the first 4.1 innings. After surrendering a single, Landry retired the final eight batters he faced.
The sophomore from Slidell logged career-highs in both strikeouts and innings pitched, spinning the Lions’ first complete game of the season. The complete game and shutout, both the first of his career, came in the fourth start of his career.
