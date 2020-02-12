COLLEGE BASEBALL | Special delivery! A change in his pitching delivery has altered the outlook of Denham Springs High graduate Brock Batty who looks to contribute to the Ragin' Cajuns' success this season

LAFAYETTE - With his team’s season hanging in the balance and UL-Lafayette slowly running out of pitching during the 2019 Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament, Denham Springs High graduate Brock Batty watched and waited.
The Ragin’ Cajuns had already tumbled into the loser’s bracket and were facing elimination when they went through six different pitchers in hopes of trying to change the team’s fortunes on the mound.
Not only was UL-Lafayette eliminated 10-7 by Troy from the tournament, but with a losing record, the Ragin’ Cajuns' season was done.
All Batty could do was serve as a supportive teammate and urge his fellow teammates on while hoping to be called upon.
His turn never came, thus serving as a microcosm of Batty’s sophomore season which experienced a steep decline statistically and his workload, coupled with even further deterioration of his confidence.
“I’ve been at the very top here, led team in appearances as a freshman,” Batty said during a recent interview. “Last year I was the only pitcher not to throw in the conference tournament. I was the last guy out the bullpen. I’m not afraid to say that. That’s helped me mature and learn from that.”
Former UL-Lafayette baseball coach Tony Robichaux, who died July 3 from complications of a heart attack, was always steadfast in his belief in Batty. He often reminded the 6-foot-1, 198-pound left-hander that greatness was still a destination, he just had to find it.
Throughout a summer of soul searching and tweaking of his mechanics to help him better command the strike zone, Batty returned for his junior season optimistic of having cured his ills with expectations of creating a niche on the team’s 2020 pitching staff.
“I took some time to clear my head this summer,” Batty said. “I worked as hard as I possibly could to get myself back to where I wanted to be and felt like I was there. I knew I had some big mechanical things I had to fix. It was a big mental block after everything I went through last season.”
By that time, the entire UL-Lafayette baseball program was still coping with the loss of Robichaux, who coached the Ragin’ Cajuns to 817 wins in 22 seasons. His contributions and legacy, though, were far greater and it was the impact on young men – like Batty – that truly set him apart from his peers.
Everyone tried moving forward.
The school hired a new head coach in Matt Deggs, a former assistant under Robichaux, from Sam Houston State and former Ragin’ Cajuns pitcher and MLB pitcher B.J Ryan joined the staff as a volunteer pitching coach.
The early stages of the fall were promising until Batty began to battle consistency issues; mixing in a rough patch after a positive outing.
Batty said his two outings against Tulane and Mississippi State came in middle relief and, “definitely could have gone better.”
UL-Lafayette was about to wrap up the fall where Deggs would hold exit meetings with all of his players, thus setting an expectation for the 2020 season.
Just where did Batty fall into those plans?
During routine drills referred as PFPs (pitcher’s fielding practice) Deggs noticed how comfortable Batty looked fielding and throwing ground balls off of the mound or on his pick-off move to first base.
Deggs told Batty that his delivery was more reminiscent of a shortstop beginning to turn a double play and that the ball looked so much smoother coming out of his hand than it had previously in his traditional over-the-top pitching motion.
The wheels began to turn.
Deggs suggested they play catch the next day, just to see what it looked like.
“I told him I was open to anything,” he said.
Batty, who played first base at Denham Springs, was asked to portray a first baseman, taking a ground ball from Deggs and initiating what would be a double play and threw to the second base.
His coach liked what he saw when Batty threw from a lower arm slot.
“I didn’t think anything of it, I was kind of just messing around,” he said.
Deggs wanted to see more, getting Batty to further loosen up his arm before bringing him on the mound. He fired ground balls at the chest of Batty, who imitated a middle infielder turning a double play.
Eventually, Deggs asked Batty to begin pitching with the similar motion, thus eschewing his traditional throwing motion for a more pure sidearm delivery.
It was an experiment that paid immediate dividends, as least psychologically, where Batty began enjoying the easier throwing motion that enabled him to experience better location with his pitches.
“It was the smoothest, most natural I’ve felt in a long time,” Batty said. “I threw twice live (batting practice) in the fall and they were probably two of the best outings I’ve had in my life. Since then it’s gone a lot better for me.”
Batty returned home for the Christmas break with a renewed sense of optimism and the role he may play on this year’s team, which opens at home Friday against Southeastern Louisiana.
Batty continued to work on his new lease on pitching. He threw during the break, refined his pitches and had a different outlook on his new delivery versus what he used to think about pitchers who threw from such an arm angle.
“It became more natural, it was becoming more real, more serious,” Batty said. “At first, I looked like an infielder warming up before a game, not like a pitcher. Since I was little I used to joke around and throw sidearm. I feel like everybody does. I thought I could do that.
“I used to have a dominate arm over the top and now as I got older that changed and I’m below average over the top (velocity) velo wise,” Batty said. (UL-Lafayette pitcher) “Caleb Armstrong is a right-hand sidearm guy. I love watching him pitch. I never pictured myself being one of those guys. I had a different perception of them; that they weren’t normal pitchers.”
Welcome to the club.
One of the unique things about growing up in Denham Springs for Batty as a promising pitcher through the town’s grass-roots level baseball on up to the Denham Springs High have been the resources afforded to him.
Such resources have not always been rooted in facilities but the ability for Batty to reach out to a former college and professional baseball players in his hometown who were willing to lend a helping hand, or an ear, to help one of their own flourish.
Batty recounted several impactful conversations with former Denham Springs greats such as Ben McDonald and Russ Johnson, but after his switch to a sidearm delivery, he was able to gain additional information and first-hand knowledge on pitching sidearm from former LSU pitcher John O’Donoghue, a former major league pitcher and Denham Springs resident.
“I had never seen a left-handed, sidearm guy in my life,” Batty said. “I’m able to go back to my hometown and I know a guy who pitched in the big leagues and had success doing it sidearm. I talked to him and he bounced some things off. He’s done whatever he could to help me and I’m appreciative.
“I was able to talk to him about the mental side of baseball and how much it ate me alive,” Batty said. “I didn’t lose it, but it was in my head. This game will eat you alive if you let it. I felt like I was walking around with two tons on my shoulders every day and I talked to him about it. He related some of the same stuff that he went through and it was great hearing it in person from a former major leaguer that I have a lot respect for.”
When he returned for the start of spring practice last month, Batty literally walked on air to Lafayette. No longer burdened by the past, where he was 1-1 with a 7.98 earned run average and 17 strikeouts in just 14 innings last season, he’s been revitalized by a new delivery and the opportunity to contribute to a team with extreme expectations.
His role on the pitching staff remains undefined, but Batty’s prepared to embrace whatever his coaches throw his way. He’s tried doing his part in the time leading up to Friday’s opener, taking part in scrimmages, live at bats and throwing bullpens with a batter standing in.
It’s all been part of a pitching renaissance of sorts where Batty’s essentially learned how to pitch again and the early results have been nothing but encouraging.
“Nothing’s written in stone,” he said. “Relieving? I’ve seen guys at the back of the bullpen wind up becoming starters for us and vice versa. I’m open to anything. I just want to win.
“It doesn’t matter to me, I’m not in this for me,” he said. “I came here to win. I have a lot more energy and mentally I’m just clear. Nothing’s in the back of my head. I show up the field with my spikes, stretch and throw. You don’t need to make it complex. I’m having fun playing baseball again.”
