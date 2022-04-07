BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon announced his coaching staff for next season, and former Denham Springs High and LSU standout Tasmin Mitchell will be staying on at his alma mater.
Mitchell will serve as special assistant to the head coach and will be a part of the LSU staff for the sixth straight season.
Mitchell, one of the top scorers and rebounders in LSU history, played in an NCAA Final Four and was part of two SEC championship teams. He’s No. 3 on LSU’s all-time scoring list at LSU with 1,989 points behind Pete Maravich and Durand “Rudy” Macklin. His 950 rebounds rank No. 6 all-time behind Macklin, Shaquille O’Neal, Al Sanders, Bob Pettit and Ned Clark.
He is one of three players in LSU history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in a career.
The Tigers have gone to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments with Mitchell on LSU’s staff (2019, 2021, 2022), advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2019 and the round of 32 in 2021. The Tigers won a total of 62 games over the last three seasons when he was an on-floor coach.
McMahon also announced Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Cody Toppert will serve as assistant coaches.
Long joins Coach McMahon after five seasons at Murray State while Hamilton comes to LSU after a four-year stint at Ole Miss. Toppert served the past three campaigns as an assistant coach at Memphis.
“I am absolutely thrilled with the announcement of our assistant coaches,” McMahon said. ”Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Cody Toppert are well-rounded and experienced coaches with proven track records of successfully impacting winning. They are excellent on-court teachers, outstanding recruiters with relentless work ethics, and they do an incredible job in player development.
“All three coaches have experienced championships, winning in the NCAA Tournament, and the development of NBA players. Very importantly to me, Coaches Long, Hamilton and Toppert are high character family men committed to investing in our players to help them maximize their opportunities at LSU, both on and off the basketball court.”
Also joining McMahon’s staff for the Tigers are: Tim Kaine as chief of staff; Ronrico White as director of player development; Jeff Moore as director of recruiting; Mike Chapman as video coordinator; and Brian Puckett as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.
Kaine previously served as an assistant to McMahon at Murray State. White has been a part of Murray State’s staff for three seasons, while Moore joins LSU after serving as the associate head coach at Northwestern State. Chapman and Puckett will be continuing the roles they served for the Racers.
“In completing our staff, I wanted to add talented, high energy people with a variety of different coaching backgrounds,” McMahon said. “This outstanding group of coaches is committed to building the foundation and establishing the LSU basketball culture as we move the program forward. They understand the importance of investing in our players, building lifelong relationships, and establishing a shared accountability within our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.