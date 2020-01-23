COLLEGE BASKETBALL | Hoop dreams! After two previous junior college stops in Kansas, coupled with a year off from sports, Denham Springs graduate Torez Kinchen has found everything he was looking for in Minnesota

Torez Kinchen went one-on-one with a vast expanse of the country, making the staggering 1,200-plus mile trip – 18 ½ hours without car trouble – after the Christmas break from his home in Denham Springs to St. Cloud, Minn., he saw certain stages of life flash before him.
From Denham Springs High School, where Kinchen was a two-sport standout athlete, he began a post-high school athletic career that came with stops at two different junior colleges in Kansas – one for football, the other for basketball – when he put that all on hold for a year to care for his ailing godmother.
Kinchen took a handful of classes at Baton Rouge Community College, worked at a basketball gym in Baton Rouge, but never lost sight of his passion for playing college basketball.
“I knew things would get better and that I was supposed to be on somebody’s basketball team somewhere,” he said.
Even if that meant winding up in of all places, Grand Rapides, Minn., where Kinchen played for a year at Itasca Community College, averaging 19 points which was sixth best in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
This season, Kinchen opted to finish his junior college career about 2 ½ hours away from Itasca, transferring to St. Cloud Technical where he’s no longer the team’s leading scorer, but evolved into more of a role player who’s contributed to a 15-0 start and No. 6 national ranking among Division III schools.
“Torez’s an older guy and has some of that life wisdom with him,” St. Cloud coach Andrew Cone said. “It’s unique. He had all these other experiences and came in with a different perspective. He’s got a chance coming out of here.”
All of the aforementioned occurrences have helped to shape Kinchen’s journey, one that’s taken him from the Deep South to the Great North in search his basketball nirvana, something he believes he’s found at St. Cloud.
For Kinchen, family and friends, have long played a part in his success and he would love nothing more than to repay their loyalty and possibly finish the remainder of his career closer to home.
“I have a lot of family that know what I can do,” Kinchen said. “I have to go out and show it. I’m not doing this just for me. Eventually I’d like to be good enough and make some money to help my family out one day.”
Statistics have long been a gauge of Kinchen’s success as he earned All-Parish honors at Denham Springs, both as a quarterback in football and guard in basketball.
However, he didn’t want to be just another statistic, driven by the fear of becoming another former athlete who for whatever reason wasted opportunities at advancing his athletic career beyond the borders of his hometown.
During his year away from athletics while helping care for his godmother, Carla Brazile, who recovered from two hip surgeries, Kinchen often pondered his future.
“I was hungry,” he said. “I knew that I didn’t want to be another hanging around town, what could have been.”
Kinchen signed out of Denham Springs High with Highland Community College in Kansas, where during his redshirt season as a quarterback he discovered his interest in the sport had decreased because of an increased passion for basketball.
The 2016 DSHS graduate decided to transfer and rekindle his basketball career at Ft. Scott Community College in Kansas, where he made the team but dropped out of school and returned home to help care for his godmother, who wound up having two hip surgeries within a span of several months.
“I was out of basketball for two years and realized I wanted to continue,” he said. “I called a couple of schools to get my name back out there. I wanted to do what I love.”
Regardless of being away from competitive play for two years, Kinchen rediscovered his game at Itasca where he started in 23 of his team’s 25 games during the 2108-19 season. He shot 41.4% from the field, ranked third nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at 36.2 and shot 77.8% from the free throw line.
Kinchen had 24 double-figure games with a high of 29 points, while averaging 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for a team that had a 22-5 record, losing in the Region XIII semifinals to Central Lakes College.
“It’s tough,” Kinchen said of the distance from home and dealing with his first Minnesota winter. “I did good my first year but was iffy about coming back. But I saw the bigger picture. My mom and godmother have been my rock.”
But Kinchen was on the move again, opting to transfer from Itasca to St. Cloud, where Cone believed he was getting an all-conference caliber guard to join his program that was returning what he believed would be his starting backcourt.
Once the school year ended, Kinchen visited St. Cloud and felt an immediate connection to Cone and the returning team members. He received his release from Itasca and signed with St. Cloud, where because he was in good academic standing, was immediately eligible to play in accordance with NJCAA rules.
“We played them twice last year, and the first time he torched us,” Cone said of Kinchen. “I had a great feel for what he was as a player. I told him we were bring back two good guards and he would be the other off guard and fit right into what we were looking for. I also asked him to be a better defender and he’s done that.”
Kinchen added: “It was a better opportunity. It felt homier.”
He’s certainly fit right into a team with national championship aspirations.
Kinchen’s started in all of his team’s games, averaging 14.9 points – third best on the team – with 4.2 rebounds 2.4 steals and nearly two assists per game.
He’s scored in double figures 12 times, including a high of 27 in a 98-74 win over Rainwater College, and scored 15 points with seven rebounds and four assists in a Jan. 3 home win over Itasca.
“I told Torez he would be around some very good players, which would be awesome for him,” said Cone, whose team averages 93 points per game. “I told him he wouldn’t have that pressure of having to put up 20 points a game and to carry your team every night. I told him if he could put up numbers, hit open looks, he would have a great season on a great team and so far, he’s played well.”
Kinchen believes he’s adapted well to an unfamiliar offensive role of having to defer to other players. He’s taken the opportunity to become a more pass-first guard, better rebounder and defender.
“Coming from where I was a superstar, it was tough as first,” he said. “Everyone had to adjust to playing with each other. Now I feel I’ve found my spot. I try and stay positive. The points are going to come. This feels like more of a team and a bond where you’re playing for the next person. Hopefully we can win the (national) championship this year.”
Kinchen ran the gamut when discussing the possibilities for his basketball future.
He’s already canvassed a great part of the country in pursuit of making his hoops dream a reality, but the future remains somewhat blurry.
Nearby St. Cloud State, where Cone was a former assistant, is one option and while Kinchen would love nothing more than to play at the Division I level, he’s also realistic.
“My main goal’s to come back closer to home and play in front of family,” Kinchen said, noting he may seek a tryout at either Southern or Southeastern Louisiana if no other options are viable. “It hit me on the drive here. I’m trying to experience everything that I can while I’m still young. I know one day I’m going to have to find something else because basketball’s going to end.”
