Former Waker standout Jalen Cook was a first-team All-Louisiana selection by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

NATCHITOCHES – Jalen Cook will be playing for LSU again this coming basketball season, but the former Walker standout earned one final honor as a member of the Tulane program on Thursday.

Cook was a first-team selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-Louisiana Basketball Men’s Basketball Team.

