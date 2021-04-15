Former Walker High basketball standout Jalen Cook is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed Thursday.
Cook declined further comment on the situation.
The former Gatorade Player of the Year played in 20 games as a freshman at LSU in which he averaged 3.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
He didn’t start a game with the Tigers, with a high of 11 points against Georgia. He played a season-high 25 minutes against Nicholls State.
Cook was selected the Livingston Parish MVP four straight times during his career at Walker, helping the Wildcats win the Class 5A state title as a sophomore.
As a senior, he averaged 30.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and two steals per game. During his high school career, he was a two-time first-team All-State selection by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, a two-time Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 5A, while helping the Wildcats to a 13-3 record in the playoffs.
