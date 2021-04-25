Just over a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Walker High standout and LSU basketball player Jalen Cook announced on Twitter he’s headed to Tulane.
Cook tweeted the news on Saturday.
In part, his statement reads: ‘The memories made at LSU will last forever. With that being said I will continue you my basketball and academic career at Tulane University!! Roll Wave! Lets lock in!’
New wave!! 🌊💚🤝. #504StandUp #ThankYouLord pic.twitter.com/Nz8CWMfY4b— Jalen Cook ™ (@jalen3cook) April 24, 2021
Cook, former Gatorade Player of the Year, entered the transfer portal on April 15 after playing in 20 games as a freshman at LSU in which he averaged 3.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
He didn’t start a game with the Tigers, with a high of 11 points against Georgia. He played a season-high 25 minutes against Nicholls State.
Cook was selected the Livingston Parish MVP four straight times during his career at Walker, helping the Wildcats win the Class 5A state title as a sophomore.
As a senior, he averaged 30.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and two steals per game. During his high school career, he was a two-time first-team All-State selection by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, a two-time Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 5A, while helping the Wildcats to a 13-3 record in the playoffs.
