HAMMOND – No. 18 Southeastern Louisiana will host its second straight Southland Conference opponent on Saturday, welcoming Northwestern State for a 6 p.m. league football contest in Strawberry Stadium.
The contest between the Lions (1-1, 1-1 Southland) and the visiting Demons (0-1, 0-1 Southland) will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU 90.9 FM, Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
SLU got into the win column for this spring with a 25-20 victory over McNeese on Saturday. Southeastern forced four Cowboy turnovers in the win, while also gaining 492 total yards on offense.
Southeastern is averaging 31.5 points and 514.0 yards per game through the first two contests of the season. Quarterback Cole Kelley has completed 57-of-92 passes for 763 yards and five touchdowns this spring.
CJ Turner (17 catches, 221 yards, 3 TD) and Austin Mitchell (13-160-1 TD) have been Kelley’s top targets thus far, while Javon Conner caught five balls for 104 yards in his season debut versus McNeese. Morgan Ellison leads the Lion ground game with 156 yards and a touchdown.
The SLU defense is yielding 31.5 points and 501.5 yards per outing. Donniel Ward-Magee leads the team with 17 tackles, followed by Alexis Ramos (16), Matthew Wright (14), Herman Christophe (14) and Justin Douglas (11).
Wright and Ferlando Jordan, who was named Southland Conference and LSWA Defensive Player of the Week earlier this week, each have interceptions, while Ward-Magee, Ramos and Christophe all have fumble recoveries to their credit.
The reigning league and state Special Teams Player of the Week, Mateo Rengifo is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals for the Lions, while Austin Dunlap carries a 44.5 punting average into Saturday’s contest.
Northwestern State was held off by No. 7 Nicholls, 31-24, in last Saturday’s season opener. Aubrey Scott (121 yards, 1 TD) and Scooter Adams (90-1 TD) were both effective on the ground to lead the NSU offense. Kaleb Fletcher (8-for-17, 49 yards, 1 TD) and Zachary Clement (5-13, 18 yards) split time under center for the Demons.
Ja’Quay Pough led the Demons with 16 tackles. Jomard Valsin and Blake Stephenson chipped in with 13 and 10 stops, respectively.
Eddie Godina made his lone field goal attempt for Northwestern State, while Scotty Roblow averaged 41.8 yards per punt.
Saturday will mark the 64th meeting between the in-state rivals with SLU holding a 34-29 advantage. The Lions have had the edge in recent years, winning the last eight meetings in the series.
