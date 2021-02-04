HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana offense has been very productive during preseason practice heading into the Feb. 27 season opener at Sam Houston.
While the Lions have talented performers under center and at the skill positions, for reigning Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo it all starts up front.
“Our offensive line has been excellent throughout the fall and spring,” Scelfo said. “We’ve been very pleased overall with the execution of our offense and a lot of the credit goes to those guys up front. Our offense’s confidence and the leadership of our offense comes from the offensive line room.”
Scelfo’s praise was echoed by one of the group’s position coaches, third-year assistant A.J. Hopp.
“Our guys have been consistent and holding themselves to a higher standard,” Hopp said. “If we’re able to maintain that mindset, we’re just going to continue to improve. Every championship team has a championship offensive line, so we understand how important our role is in the team’s success.”
The SLU offense was among the most prolific in all of the FCS the last time the Lions took the field in 2019, thanks in large part to the continuity on the offensive line. Southeastern started the same five up front in 12 of 13 games last season. While only the senior duo of center Drew Jones and right tackle Rendon Miles-Character return from the 2019 starting five, Hopp doesn’t expect the Lions to skip a beat in the trenches.
“We’ve had a lot of guys step up for us and we’re seeing people step in and practice at different positions,” Hopp said. “We’ve had so much time to build continuity, that we feel like no matter who we have in there, we can trust them to get the job done. We’ll have a lot of new faces, but we feel confident with what we have.”
Scelfo has stated that this year’s depth on the offensive line is the best of his tenure and one of the deepest positions on the roster on either side of the ball.
Hopp concurred, but described his group’s wealth of talent in a different way.
“It’s a great feeling to have so many different guys that have the ability to step in and play,” Hopp said. “But we’re not building depth, we’re creating competition. The depth is a result of our guys knowing they have to compete to earn their spot every day at practice.”
Hopp has also been encouraged the leadership shown throughout the offensive line room.
“Our upperclassmen set the tone, but the good thing is even our younger guys step up and are vocal,” Hopp stated. “There’s a lot of smart football players in our meeting room. We spend a lot of time challenging each other and looking for ways to be better and the results have been evident this offseason.”
The Lions return to the practice field on Friday for a 9:20 a.m. practice. SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 with a 6 p.m. contest at Sam Houston State.
The Lions host McNeese at 6 p.m. on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open their home slate.
SOUTHEASTERN OFFENSIVE LINE BREAKDOWN
Position Coaches: A.J. Hopp (Third season at SLU); Joe Scelfo (Centers and guards; Second season at SLU)
Returning Starters: Drew Jones (6-1, 300, Sr.); Rendon Miles-Character (6-3, 290, Sr.)
Returning Letterwinners: William Granville (5-11, 290, So.); Kaleb Hogg (6-3, 280, So.); Brennan Lanclos (6-7, 300, So.); Tyree Rhodes (6-1, 300, Jr.); Wyatt Richthofen (6-4, 320, Sr.)
Newcomers: John Allen (6-1, 320, So.); Jalen Bell* (6-5, 300, Jr.); Noah Devlin (6-3, 290, Fr.); Cayden Guzzardo (6-0, 295, Fr.); Ethan McMullan (6-3, 290, Sr.); Keanu Mookini* (6-2, 270, So.); Jhy Orgeron (6-4, 295, Fr.); Dom Serapiglia (6-1, 310, Fr.); Brockhim Wicks* (6-2, 315, Fr.); Matt Wray (6-5, 250, Fr.)
* - Redshirted in 2019
