In some ways Cheyenne Labruzza has to almost pinch himself.
For the first time in his playing career – at any level – Labruzza looks forward to his first taste of postseason football.
“I’m excited about that because I’m blessed to able to keep practicing and working hard with my team,” said Labruzza, a sophomore safety/nickel cornerback at the University of Tennessee. “To be able to play in a postseason game feels really good. I want to go out and win it, but not just for me. But for the seniors that are leaving.”
Tennessee (7-5) will make its first bowl appearance since 2016 when the Volunteers meet Indiana at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 53rd Annual Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. The game will be televised by ESPN.
During his high school career, Albany didn’t qualify for the state playoffs during his sophomore and junior years. When the Hornets reached postseason play in his senior season, a home game against Crowley, Labruzza had been sidelined for the season because of a knee injury.
“It feels good,” said Labruzza, a business major who expects to graduate next fall. “I couldn’t play or practice my senior year for the playoff game. Being in the postseason feels good because this is my second year of actually being healthy.”
Given the tumultuous nature of the season it wasn’t a given Tennessee, which is currently riding a five-game win streak, would be in this position.
The Volunteers opened the season 0-2 – including a 38-30 home loss to Georgia State – and watched their record sink to 2-5 after getting into the teeth of their Southeastern Conference schedule and encountered losses to Florida (34-3), Georgia (43-14) and Alabama (35-13).
“(UT) Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt held a meeting with us after the Florida game,” Labruzza said. “He let us know the season wasn’t looking good for us, but we had a lot of ball left. So, don’t quit fighting now.”
During that rocky eight-week stretch of the season, which included a bye week, Tennessee had three players leave the program and two others entered the transfer portal.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Labruzza said there were also player meetings in hopes of salvaging a season that had the earmarks of coming apart at the seams.
Before things completely spiraled out of control, though, the Volunteers rebounded.
There was a comeback at South Carolina, which led 21-17 at halftime, when Tennessee reeled off 24 unanswered second-half points for a 41-21 victory.
“That was a big turning point,” Labruzza said. “They scored on the first play from scrimmage. That was the perfect opportunity for us to either fight back and finish strong or go ahead and give up. That was a big SEC game for us.
“A lot of teams, a lot of players could have given up when they scored on their first play,” Labruzza said. “A lot of people could have quit and tucked their tails. But as a team we kept fighting and here we are getting ready for our bowl game.”
That set into a motion one of college football’s best finishes to the regular season that included six wins in a seven-game span.
There were seemingly tenuous times in all of the Volunteers SEC games where they trailed 13-0 in the first quarter and 13-3 at halftime to Kentucky, only to rally with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns for a 17-13 victory.
Tennessee found itself tied at 17-all in third quarter against Missouri before scoring a touchdown to take a lead that held up in a 24-20 triumph. The Volunteers finished with a 28-10 win over in-state foe Vanderbilt and at 5-3 in league play, had their best conference record in 12 years.
“We knew we could be good, we knew we had a lot of weapons on offense and defense,” Labruzza said. “Coach Pruitt kept us working hard, kept his foot on the pedal. We just had to stay together, bond and dig deep. The fact that we had that turning point against South Carolina really built the base for us to finish the season. When Kentucky and Missouri came, we already had a base built not to quit. We kept working hard because we saw what it could do for us.”
The payoff is a January bowl game that affords young players such as Labruzza the opportunity to gain valuable experience through the team’s 15 bowl practices which began Dec. 13.
Labruzza played in eight games this season, predominately on special teams on the kickoff coverage and return units along with punt returns. He was credited with three tackles against Tennessee Chattanooga.
Labruzza’s hoping to parlay the additional practice time and bowl-game experience into a springboard for spring practice where he’s currently listed as the team’s co-second team safety.
“It means a lot to me because it’s the standard at Tennessee to make bowl games and win championships,” Labruzza said. “It’s good we’re back working toward that goal and getting back to that level.”
