WALKER – LSU starts football camp later this week, and former Walker standout Brian Thomas Jr. got a chance to get back to his past a bit as he signed autographs and took photos with students at the Neighbors Federal Credit Union Wildcat Branch on the school’s campus Tuesday morning.
“This is always fun coming back and just doing stuff for the community I grew up in, and I knew when I was younger, this is something I always wanted somebody to do, so I feel like this is my chance to come in and do it for the younger group,” Thomas said.
Thomas is coming off a freshman season at LSU in which he played in 12 games, starting nine. He caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had a lot of injuries and stuff, so I was able to step up and play a big role within the team,” Thomas said. “It just gave me a lot of experience of knowing how the SEC is and learn how a lot of different teams play and learning a lot of different coverages and stuff like that.”
Thomas said one of the biggest adjustments he had to make was getting used to the speed of the college game, something he noticed in his first practices at LSU.
“You’ve got to step your speed up and pick your tempo up,” he said. “Really, it just took reps as a team – just keep constantly, constantly doing it over time, and you’ll get used to it. You’ll get acclimated to playing at that pace that they’re playing at.”
Thomas had an 8-yard touchdown catch against Alabama, putting the Tigers ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. He had a career-high five catches for 32 yards against Auburn and had a season-high 61 yards on four receptions, including a 42-yard TD catch, against Louisiana-Monroe.
“Every different level you go to, the speed is different, so playing from high school going straight to the SEC … the speed was a lot faster, the tempo was a lot faster,” he said. “You’ve just got to try to … really get in shape and try to keep up with everybody else because most people, they’ve been doing it for a year or two. (It’s) just trying to keep up and stay healthy.”
Heading into this season, Thomas will be part of a deep receiving corps that includes Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, Chris Hilton Jr., Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Kyren Lacy and Landon Ibieta, a freshman from Mandeville.
“I feel like we have the best receivers,” Thomas said. “We’re deep in our receiving room. Even after a couple of people leave, we’ve still got people that will come in and back up the people that left.”
With that being said, Thomas knows he’s got to put in work to solidify his spot in the group, even after his solid freshman campaign.
“I feel like every year you still have to come back and earn your playing time,” he said. “You don’t just go into a year thinking you’ve got so much playing time. I feel like every year, you have to come back and work as hard you did the last year to get the same amount of playing time (or) to get even more.”
Thomas said he’s been impressed with new LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
“He’s a great coach,” Thomas said. “He’s come in and established brotherhood with us and trying to get us to be more of a brotherhood. Everything he’s done so far has been good for us.”
At quarterback, Myles Brennan returns after entering the transfer portal following last season. The Tigers also have Jayden Daniels, a three-year starter at Arizona State, Garrett Nussmeier, who played in four games last season, including a start against Arkansas, and freshman Walker Howard in the fold.
“That’s a very big part of playing football,” Thomas said of establishing chemistry with the quarterback. “That’s what’s going to lead to success – you being able to connect with your quarterback, being on the same page with your quarterback. We don’t know who the quarterback’s going to be, so it’s just us trying to get reps with all the quarterbacks and just trying to get as many reps as we can.”
As he prepares to begin camp, Thomas said he isn’t getting caught up in expectations for the season.
“I’m really just trying to stay focused and focus on the things that I can control, just trying to work my hardest and be the best I can be on and off the field,” Thomas said.
“I really try to stay in the moment, so I don’t try to get too far into expectation(s) (and) things,” Thomas continued. “I just want to go out there and have a great season and stay healthy, mainly, and just do the best I can do and hopefully win as a team. All the other accolades will come.”
