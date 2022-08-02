Walker-Central Brian Thomas.JPG

Walker’s Brian Thomas (11) fights for extra yards.

WALKER – LSU starts football camp later this week, and former Walker standout Brian Thomas Jr. got a chance to get back to his past a bit as he signed autographs and took photos with students at the Neighbors Federal Credit Union Wildcat Branch on the school’s campus Tuesday morning.

“This is always fun coming back and just doing stuff for the community I grew up in, and I knew when I was younger, this is something I always wanted somebody to do, so I feel like this is my chance to come in and do it for the younger group,” Thomas said.

LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr., a former Walker High standout, discusses the upcoming season.

