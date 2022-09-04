SLU Logo Green

LAFAYETTE – A 17-0 hole was too much for the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to overcome in a 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Cajun Field.

Southeastern (0-1) played the hosts to a standstill after falling behind early and appeared to have cut the lead to three on the first play of the fourth quarter, before a CJ Turner touchdown reception from Cephus Johnson III was called back on a penalty. The host Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) forced SLU into a pair of turnovers, but didn’t commit one of their own, while also returning a punt for a touchdown.

