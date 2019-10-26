HOUSTON - Southeastern Louisiana turned in its most complete effort of the season, opening the second half of the season with a 52-13 road victory over Houston Baptist in Southland Conference football action Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.
Southeastern (4-3, 3-2 Southland) scored the game’s final 31 points and posted a season-high 634 total yards, while limiting Houston Baptist (4-5, 1-4 Southland) to 259 total yards despite having one of the nation’s top offensive units.
Quarterback Chason Virgil had perhaps his best day SLU, which defeated Houston Baptist for the sixth straight time,
The Mesquite, Texas native completed 22 of 31 passes for a career-high 388 yards, three touchdowns without an interception. Cole Kelley (6-for-8, 101 yards, 1 TD) combined with Virgil to complete passes to 10 different receivers.
CJ Turner (seven catches, 83 yards), Austin Mitchell (2-89), Lorenzo Nunez (1-80) and
Matt DeBlaiso (1-21) each caught touchdowns for SLU, while Javon Conner (5-64), Marcus Cooper (4-68) and Devonte Williams (4-43) all contributed to a 489-yard passing day. On the ground, Williams (11 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD), Taron Jones (9-47-1 TD) and Kendall Collins Jr. (11-42) combined to serve as an effective triumvirate.
SLU’s defense played its best game since the opener, holding HBU quarterback Bailey Zappe, who came into the game leading the nation in passing yards (2,971), passing touchdowns (29) and completions per game (33.25), to 156 yards and an interception on 22-of-42 passing.
Donnell Ward-Magee, Tre’ Spann and Dontrell Smith shared the team lead with six tackles each for SLU. Spann, Ronald Cherry III and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund each had sacks, while Trae Drake, Dwaine Thomas, Shawntrez Spates, Gladar Huszar and Alexis Ramos all contributed tackles for loss.
Cornerback Ferlando Jordan had the fifth-longest interception return in school history, while Spann forced a fumble that was recovered by Josh Carr Jr. On special teams, Nunez forced a fumble of his own that Dominic Lamm recovered.
Southeastern 52, Houston Baptist 13
SLU – 14 14 17 7 – 52
HBU – 6 7 0 0 – 13
Scoring Summary
1Q
SLU – Nunez 80 pass from Virgil (Broussard kick), 14:43
HBU – Garcia 42 FG, 11:32
HBU – Garcia 31 FG, 7:08
SLU – T. Jones 4 run (Broussard kick), 2:32
2Q
SLU – Jordan 97 interception return (Broussard kick), 4:18
HBU – Sterns 6 run (Garcia kick), 2:05
SLU – Turner 15 pass from Virgil (Broussard kick), 0:39
3Q
SLU – D. Williams 25 run (Broussard kick), 14:29
SLU – Broussard 24 FG, 7:34
SLU – Mitchell 70 pass from Virgil (Broussard kick), 4:41
4Q
SLU – DeBlaiso 21 pass from Kelley (Broussard kick), 6:35
SLU HBU
FIRST DOWNS 32 15
RUSHES-YARDS 50-145 23-48
PASSING YDS 489 211
Passes A-C-I 39-28-0 47-25-1
OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 89-634 70-259
Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 3-65 7-146
Punt Returns-Yards 1-29 1-1
Interception Returns-Yards 1-97 0-0
Punts (Number-Avg) 1-52.0 7-40.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2
Penalties-Yards 6-77 1-10
Possession Time. 36:26 23:24
Third-Down Conversions 8-of-16 3-of-16
