HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team will be playing for at least a share of the Southland Conference championship when it hosts Nicholls State in the River Bell Classic on Thursday.
The Lions’ defensive effort in a 35-7 road win over Abilene Christian is part of the reason the team is in that spot, with the winner of the game also claiming the SLC’s automatic postseason bid.
No. 21/22 Southeastern (7-3, 6-2) hosts No. 23 Nicholls (7-4, 6-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Strawberry Stadium. It’s the first time both teams have been ranked for the River Bell Classic.
The Lions recorded six interceptions and 10 sacks while holding Abilene Christian to 283 yards of total offense and did so while not completely healthy as defensive backs Ferlando Jordan and Dejion Lynch not make the trip with injuries.
The Lions shuffled the secondary with freshman Dontrell Smith starting in place of Jordan at cornerback, once again turning focus to the depth SLU has developed during the season.
“They’ve been working all year long,” Scelfo said Monday at his weekly media luncheon, while also naming Donniel Ward-Magee, Shawntrez Spates, Tre’ Spann and Xavier Lewis in the secondary. “We’ve been putting them in the games. Sometimes you don’t notice everything when they’re not making a lot of plays or they’re just in for a series or two and then get back out. Those guys have been growing and developing as the season’s gone on as with all of our freshmen and all of our young guys.”
Ward-Magee and Spann each had two interceptions, while Lewis and Spates each had one, with Scelfo noting the Lions played 12 freshmen against ACU and have played between 10-15 freshmen per game for the past seven.
“Our depth is really starting to shine through and it’s good,” Scelfo said. “Our guys are developing. They’re growing. They’re getting better, and we’re able to use those guys, and they’re effective for us, and we’re winning with them …”
Scelfo said that doesn’t just come from recruiting.
“When you recruit and identify players then you get them here, you’ve got to develop them, and I think our staff has really done a good job of that …” Scelfo said. “Sometimes we have a tendency to want to put it on the player when he doesn’t perform well, but a lot of times, it’s the development portion that we miss out on, and I think our staff’s doing a heck of a job with that.”
Bringing the heat
Scelfo credited the Lions' defensive pressure on ACU quarterbacks Luke Anthony and Sema’J Davis, both of whom threw three interceptions each. Part of that also came from ACU throwing the ball with Davis, who is more of a running quarterback in the team’s Wildcat package.
“We did a good job in the coverage standpoint, but I thought we did a great job going after them and forcing,” Scelfo said. “With 10 sacks, obviously that speaks volumes, but even without the sacks, we put a lot of pressure on him and got him to move.”
Not all defense
The SLU offense did its part, scoring all of the Lions’ points in the first half while finishing with 432 yards on 86 plays.
“I thought our guys really came out focused, played well, especially early on offense,” Scelfo said. “To be able to score 35 points in the first half on anybody on the road, it was a great job. We moved the ball. We were efficient.”
Perfect timing?
Part of the Lions’ offensive output included a 48-yard, two-touchdown rushing effort from running back Devonte Williams, who also caught four passes for 28 yards and has bounced back after missing the Northwestern State game with an injury.
“That open date really helped him” Scelfo said. “That was a good time for him, and I think what you’re seeing now is what you saw early in Jacksonville State and Ole Miss and Lamar. You saw a guy in the open field making people miss. He kind of lost that ability for a little bit as he figured this whole thing out.”
“When we lost him those weeks right there in the middle, it hurt us some offensively,” Scelfo continued. “With him back, I think you’re starting to see us play a little bit better offensively, and as long as teams are backing off, and we can get him the ball out in space, he’s been productive.”
Packing the Berry
One of the things Scelfo said he’s looking forward to is seeing a packed Strawberry Stadium for Thursday’s game, especially with such high stakes in play.
“I think the atmosphere is going to be electric. I really do,” Scelfo said. “I think the student body, I know the town of Hammond – everybody’s going to be here. Thibodaux’s going to bring a great crowd with them. They support their team well and travel well, so they’ll pack a portion of the stadium. We’ll have our people there – the Lion Walk, the atmosphere. I just think it’s going to be a great opportunity for people to see quality college football …”
