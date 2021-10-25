HAMMOND -- The Southeastern Louisiana football team’s offense, and the play of quarterback Cole Kelley, have gotten much of the credit for the Lions’ success this season, but the defense has done its part too.
In the Lions’ 51-14 road win over Northwestern State, SLU got three fourth down stops in the red zone, an interception from Zy Alexander and a 52-yard pick-six from Justin Dumas early in the fourth quarter that put SLU ahead 45-7.
“That’s a five-turnover game for you when you’re able to look at it the right way,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said during his weekly media luncheon on the SLU campus Monday. “Games like that, when you have five turnovers, you’re going to beat people. That’s kind of what it amounted to. I was really happy with our guys. I thought we did a good job. I thought our energy level was good in a hostile environment.”
The Lions, who are 6-1 for the first time since 1980 and climbed to No. 8 in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25, had to rally for last week’s win after the Demons scored the game’s first touchdown. Two of the Lions’ first three drives ended in a punt, which Scelfo said was the first time that’s happened to the Lions this season.
SLU, however, found a groove, with Kelley running for a 9-yard touchdown to tie the game and Jahmon McClendon scoring on a 12-yard pass from Kelley.
The biggest score, however, came just before halftime, when Kelley hit Nolan Givan on a 26-yard TD pass, capping a five-play, 96-yard drive that took just 59 seconds off the clock, putting SLU ahead 21-7.
“The touchdown … great call by (SLU offensive coordinator) Greg (Stevens) and the design and everything else, but Nolan just really ran a good route and Cole saw him knowing the ball was going to him,” Scelfo said. “Right before half, that was a backbreaker. He (Givan) just knows where he needs to be. He’s doing a good job of that, and he’s gotten a lot more physical in the run game, and I think that’s where his value is going to be.”
Back at the Berry
Southeastern returns home for the first time in two weeks hosting McNeese State on Saturday and has played six of its first seven games on the road while dealing with the after-effects of Hurricane Ida early in the season.
Scelfo said he’s hoping for a packed house at Strawberry Stadium, especially with the game being broadcast on ESPN3. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got to make this a home field advantage at Strawberry Stadium,” he said. “We’re looking for an excellent crowd, hoping that we can get some people from all over to come to the games from everywhere and making this a true home field advantage to give us that opportunity. We’re going to feel it. We’re going to feed off of it. I think it’s critical that we have that presence here.”
A team player
Kelley was the Southland Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week and fourth time this season, sharing the honor with Nicholls quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr.
Kelley went 21-for-32 for 347 yards and three touchdowns passing and rushed for a career-high 67 yards and a touchdown last week, but Scelfo said Kelley can do without the spotlight.
“He pulls for the defense,” Scelfo said. “He pulls for the special teams. He pulls for everybody. He’s very humble. He doesn’t like the notoriety. That’s not him. He would rather deflect on everybody else. He doesn’t like to sit and talk to you guys (media). He would rather go sit at a table in the corner and let everybody else come up here and talk. I think his humbleness allows him to be the leader that you have to have. He doesn’t say, ‘Look at me.’ He says, ‘Look at them, and I’ll be with them.’”
Picking up the slack
The Lions played Saturday’s game without All America defensive back Ferlando Jordan and receiver CJ Turner with injuries, but Scelfo pointed to a number of players who stepped up, starting with their performances in practice.
Scelfo mentioned Terrell Carter, Gage Larvadain, Austin Mitchell, Nick Kovacs on offense and Alexander on defense.
“Don’t look at the stats, to say these guys are going to take over,” Scelfo said. “It’s the work ethic and what you’re doing to make everybody around you better.”
