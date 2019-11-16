ABILENE, Texas – An opportunistic defense and an explosive first half offensive showing propelled No. 23 SLU to a 35-14 road victory over Abilene Christian in Southland Conference action Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.
With its fourth straight victory, Southeastern (7-3, 6-2 Southland) puts itself in the position to win its third Southland Conference championship with a win over No. 24 Nicholls on Thursday in Strawberry Stadium.
Abilene Christian fell to 5-6 overall and 4-5 in league play.
The Lion defense had its biggest day of the year in the win over the Wildcats, finishing with six interceptions and 10 sacks – both the second-highest single-game totals in school history - in the victory. The six interceptions were the most for SLU since a single-game school record seven versus Murray State on Sept. 15, 1979.
Southeastern was credited with double-digit sacks for the second time in school history, as the Lions had 12 sacks versus Northern Colorado on Oct. 9, 2004.
Tre’ Spann and Donniel Ward-Magee each had two interceptions for the Lions, while Xavier Lewis and Shawntrez Spates each intercepted their third passes of the 2019 campaign. Both ACU quarterbacks Sema’j Davis (11-for-19, 195 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT) and Luke Anthony (5-for-13, 53 yards, 3 INT) turned it over three times against an aggressive SLU performance.
The pass rush was led by Alexis Ramos and Tainano Gailua with two sacks apiece. David Fields added 1.5 sacks, while Lewis, Spann, Steven Wright, Ronald Cherry III, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Josh Carr Jr. were all credited with at least a partial sack in the victory.
All of Southeastern’s scoring came in the first half, as SLU went into the break with a 35-7 advantage. The Lions again employed the two quarterback system, as Chason Virgil (19-for-30, 204 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT) and Cole Kelley (11-for-17, 76 yards) led a SLU offense that finished with 432 total yards.
CJ Turner led SLU with seven catches for 74 yards, while Matt DeBlaiso and Javon Conner each caught touchdown passes. Devonte Williams rushed nine times for 48 yards and two touchdowns, while Virgil also rushed for a score.
After the Lion defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, SLU went on a quick six-play, 63-yard scoring drive to take the early lead. Williams capped the march with a six-yard touchdown run around left end to put the Lions up, 7-0, with 11:23 remaining in the opening period.
After the teams traded punts, Ward-Magee intercepted Anthony and returned it to the SLU 47-yard line. Two plays later, Virgil found a wide-open DeBlaiso for a 53-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 SLU lead with 5:29 left in the opening quarter.
Spates picked off Anthony on the next drive, but the Lions were forced to punt. The Lions answered by forcing another Wildcat put to end the opening period.
Kelley took over under center to open in the second quarter and drove the Lions deep into ACU territory. However, the march bogged down at the 10-yard line and Bryce Broussard missed a 27-yard field goal to keep the score at 14-0 with 8:58 remaining in the opening half.
ACU cut the lead in half on the ensuing drive. A 62-yard pass from Davis to Josh Fink set up a 4-yard scoring run by Davis that pulled the Wildcats within 14-7 with 6:06 left in the second quarter.
Abilene Christian tried an onside kick, but it went out of bounds, allowing the Lion drive to start at the Wildcat 37-yard line. SLU took advantage of the good field position, as Virgil raced in from 13 yards out on a quarterback draw to take a 21-7 lead with 2:36 left in the first half.
Sacks by Ramos and Adeyemi-Berglund forced a quick ACU punt and SLU took over near midfield. A fantastic 30-yard catch by Turner set up a nine-yard touchdown run by Williams to give SLU a 28-7 lead with 53 seconds remaining.
ACU seemed content to run out the final minute of the half, but SLU had other ideas. A sack by Carr Jr. forced a Wildcat punt and Justin Douglas blocked Simon Laryea’s punt to give the Lions the ball at the ACU 12-yard line. Virgil then found Conner for a 4-yard touchdown pass and a 35-7 halftime lead.
The Lions went three-and-out to start the third quarter and ACU took its first drive of the second half into the SLU red zone. However, Southeastern forced a 37-yard field goal attempt that Blair Zepeda pushed wide left to keep the SLU lead at 35-7.
The teams traded punts, then Lewis intercepted Davis at the ACU 20-yard line. However, SLU gave it right back as Adonis Davis stripped Lorenzo Nunez at the SLU 34-yard line and pounced on the loose ball.
Two plays later, Southeastern took it right back as Ward-Magee snagged an Anthony pass in the end zone for his second pick of the day and to end the Wildcat scoring threat.
Southeastern was forced to punt and Austin Dunlap’s effort was blocked by Lakendrick Jones and ACU took over at the SLU 46-yard line to start a scoreless third quarter’s final drive.
The block paid dividends as the game moved into the third quarter. Davis found Branden Hohenstein from 15 yards out to cut the Lion lead to 35-14 with 12:43 remaining.
After a Southeastern punt, Spann intercepted Davis at the SLU 29-yard line. SLU again had to punt, but again Spann stepped snagged a Davis pass to snuff out an ACU drive. This time, the Lions never gave it back to the Wildcats, running out the clock to preserve the victory.
Southeastern will host Nicholls in the 29th River Bell Classic on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. The game will be televised on Cox Sports Television and on ESPN+ outside of the CST area. The contest can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
Thursday will also be Senior Day at Strawberry Stadium. The Lions will be honored prior to Thursday’s contest.
The SLU-Nicholls game will also feature Military Appreciation Day. All military personnel will receive two free tickets with a valid ID.
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 35, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 14
SLU – 14 21 0 0 – 35 (7-3, 6-2 Southland)
ACU – 0 7 0 7 – 14 (5-6, 4-5 Southland)
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
SLU – D. Williams 6 run (Broussard kick), 11:23
SLU – DeBlaiso 53 pass from Virgil (Broussard kick), 5:29
2nd Quarter
ACU – Davis 2 run (Zepeda kick), 6:06
SLU – Virgil 13 run (Broussard kick), 2:36
SLU – D. Williams 9 run (Broussard kick), 0:53
SLU – Conner 4 pass from Virgil (Broussard kick), 0:05
3rd Quarter
No scoring
4th Quarter
ACU – Hohenstein 15 pass from Davis (Zepeda kick), 12:43
SLU ACU
FIRST DOWNS 22 12
RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 39-152 31-35
PASSING YDS (NET) 280 248
Passes Att-Comp-Int 47-30-0 32-16-6
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 86-432 63-283
Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 1-24 3-29
Punt Returns-Yards 5-47 0-0
Interception Returns-Yards 6-29 0-0
Punts (Number-Avg) 8-31.2 6-36.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-90 9-75
Possession Time. 36:27 23:33
Third-Down Conversions 10-of-21 4-of-13
Fourth-Down Conversions 2-of-2 0-of-0
Red Zone Scores-Chances 4-6 2-2
RUSHING: SLU – D. Williams 9-48, Virgil 7-41, Kelley 11-35, Mitchell 5-17, Collins Jr. 2-10, Nunez 2-4, T. Jones 2-(-1), Team 1-(-2). Totals – 39-152. ACU – Davis 17-33, James 9-29, Team 1-(-2), Anthony 4-(-25). Totals 31-35.
PASSING: SLU – Virgil 19-30-0-204-2, C. Kelley 11-17-0-76-0. Totals – 30-47-0-76-0. ACU – Davis 11-19-3-195-1, Mullins 5-13-3-53-0. Totals – 16-32-6-248-1.
RECEIVING: SLU – Turner 7-74, Conner 6-31, D. Williams 4-28, Schwebel 3-33, Collins Jr. 3-16, Mitchell 2-31, Nunez 2-1, DeBlaiso 1-53, M. Williams 1-8, Dawson 1-5. Totals – 30-280. ACU – Clark 6-104, Fink 4-89, Hohenstein 3-29, Miller 2-23. Tyrese White 1-3. Totals – 63-283.
A – 4,981.
