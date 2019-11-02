HAMMOND – Southeastern defensive end Issac Adeyemi-Berglund got a chance to show off his skills as a ball carrier, and he didn’t disappoint.
Berglund had a 36-yard run on a fake punt late in the third quarter to set up a touchdown and Ferlando Jordan had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, sparking the Lions to a 47-30 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium.
“It felt good,” Berglund, who is from Dartmouth, Novia Scotia, said of the play. “I used to play rugby back home in Canada, so I’m used to carrying the ball and being able to run with it. It definitely felt good to be a running back once in a while. I’m not Devonte (Williams) or TJ (Taron Jones) or any of those guys, but I’m averaging 36 yards per carry, so …”
The Lions (5-3, 4-2 Southland Conference) led 26-17 with 5:03 to play in the third quarter on Cole Kelley’s 2-yard pass to Williams on fourth down, then forced an SFA punt.
Southeastern gained seven yards on three plays, setting up fourth down at the Lion 37 and paving the way for Berglund, who rumbled his way to the SFA 27 to keep the drive going.
“That’s a call that Isaac makes,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “If we have it, we’ll take it. If it’s not, he calls it off and we punt the ball, but he saw it. That goes back to the film study, what Coach (Ross) Jenkins comes up with, and then we put it on our players to make decisions on the field.”
That set up Chason Virgil’s 15-yard TD pass to Austin Mitchell two plays later for a 33-17 lead.
“We needed to score that series, and we had already made up our mind if it was going to be close on fourth down, we were either going to go for it – but that was a little bit outside of where we really wanted to go for it on fourth down – or we were going to run the fake punt if it was there,” Scelfo said.
SFA (1-8, 1-5) answered with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that was capped by a 12-yard TD pass from Trae Self to Xavier Gipson, cutting the lead to 33-23 with 13:34 to play in the game.
Self finished 25-for-39 for 332 yards and two touchdowns with Gipson hauling in eight receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.
A 58-yard punt by Austin Dunlap pinned STA at the Southeastern 6, but the drive ended when Jordan stepped in front of a Cam Arnold pass and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown and a 40-23 lead with 7:17 to play.
“My free safety (Donniel Ward-Magee), he told me it that it was a screen, and I just jumped it,” Jordan said of the interception.
It was Jordan’s third pick-six of the season, establishing a program record.
“What do you say about the guy?,” Scelfo asked. “He’s putting himself in a position to make these plays and then making them. It’s one thing to get in a position to make a play, and I think people fail to realize that. It doesn’t just come. You’ve got to put yourself in position to make the plays, but then you have to actually make it, and I think that’s what he’s done.”
SFA bounced back on a 20-yard TD pass from Arnold to Lar’Darion Cobb, cutting the lead to 40-30, but the Lions sealed the win with a nine-play, 46-yard drive that took 4:53 off the clock, closed out by Jones’ 1-yard TD run with 37 seconds to play.
“I think Coach (SLU offensive coordinator Greg) Stevens and the offensive staff did a heck of a job staying with it and committing to it, and we changed the line of scrimmage,” Scelfo said of the SLU run game, which racked up 222 yards on 34 carries. “For us to be able to take the ball at the end of the game and run the clock out was awesome.”
The Lions led 19-10 at halftime but their opening drive of the second half fizzled out at the SFA 35, setting the stage for a scoring drive for the Lumberjacks, who marched 80 yards in nine plays.
Ward-Magee intercepted Self on third-and-goal from the Lion 3, but SLU was called for pass interference, setting up Josh McGowen’s 2-yard TD run on the next play, cutting the lead to 19-17.
Southeastern answered as Kelley engineered a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive, capped by the 2-yard TD pass to Williams, who finished with 11 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown and eight carries for 65 yards.
“We kind of just had to be patient with everything,” Williams said. “We knew it was going to be a methodical type of drive that we had to put together, and most importantly, we’ve got to finish our drives, so as long as we end each drive with the ball in the end zone, it’s a good drive.”
After forcing a turnover on downs at its own 24 and leading 13-7, Kelley came on in relief of Lion starter Virgil, guiding SLU on a 10-play 76-yard scoring drive.
Kelley went 5-for-6 for 37 yards and SLU got some help from a pass interference call, setting up Kelley’s 1-yard TD run for a 19-7 lead.
Kelley finished the game 11-for-12 for 77 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 46 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Virgil went 15-for-21 for 122 yards and a TD.
“Chason’s been our leader all year long,” Scelfo said. “Cole provides a spark when he comes in there, so we’re going to continue to use them. We use them in certain situations. It’s not that you feel better one guy doing something over the other. That’s not it. It’s just they have different skill sets, and we’re able to take advantage of both of them.”
The Lions forced a punt, but Virgil’s pass intended for Bransen Schwebel was intercepted by Trenton Gordon, giving SFA the ball at the SLU 44.
Self went 3-for-6 for 34 yards with an 18-yard pass to McGowen moving the Lumberjacks to the SLU 10. But the SLU defense tightened up, forcing a 29-yard field goal from Storm Ruiz as time expired, cutting the Lion lead to 19-10 at halftime.
Southeastern padded a 6-0 lead when Xavier Lewis intercepted Self, allowing the Lions to take over at the SFA 40, leading to Ed Magee’s 8-yard TD run – his first touchdown at SLU – for a 13-0 lead.
The Lumberjacks answered with a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Self went 3-for-3 for 57 yards on the drive, hitting a wide open Allen Arciles III on a 27-yard TD pass, cutting the lead to 13-7 on the second play of the second quarter.
From there, the Lions punted but stopped the Lumberjacks when Self threw incomplete on fourth down at the Southeastern 24.
The Lions got the scoring started with a 12-play, 85-yard drive, capped by Kelley’s 3-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead.
Williams had four carries for 39 yards, including a 21-yard run to the SFA 9, while Virgil went 5-for-6 for 35 yards on the drive.
“They backed off and gave us a lot of stuff in the run game,” Scelfo said. “We were able to bounce it. I thought Devonte had a really good game bouncing the inside stuff because they were taking away with the way they were slanting the defensive line, so really the ball was going to bounce. It was forcing the bounce, and they forced it into an unblocked player, and he made that guy miss more often than not, and that created some big yardage for us.”
SOUTHEASTERN 47, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 30
SFA – 0 10 7 13 – 30 (1-8, 1-5 SLC)
SLU – 13 6 14 14 – 47 (5-3, 4-2 SLC)
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
SLU – C. Kelley 3 run (Team rush failed), 6:37
SLU – Magee 8 run (Broussard kick), 3:53
2nd Quarter
SFA – Arclies III 27 pass from Self (Ruiz kick), 14:16
SLU – C. Kelley 1 run (Broussard kick failed), 4:04
SFA – Ruiz 29 FG, 0:00
3rd Quarter
SFA – McGowen 2 run (Ruiz kick)
SLU – D. Williams 2 pass from C. Kelley (Broussard kick), 4:41
SLU – Mitchell 15 pass from Virgil (Broussard kick), 1:26
4th Quarter
SFA – Gipson 12 pass from Self (Self pass failed), 13:34
SLU – Jordan 65 interception return (Broussard kick), 7:17
SFA – Cobb 20 pass from Arnold (Ruiz kick), 5:31
SLU – T. Jones 1 run (Broussard kick), 0:37
SFA SLU
FIRST DOWNS 27 24
RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 30-68 34-222
PASSING YDS (NET) 403 199
Passes Att-Comp-Int 45-30-2 33-26-1
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 75-471 67-421
Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 6-120 2-50
Punt Returns-Yards 1-(-2) 0-0
Interception Returns-Yards 1-0 2-80
Punts (Number-Avg) 3-37.7 3-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-60 7-56
Possession Time. 30:25 29:35
Third-Down Conversions 4-of-11 2-of-9
Fourth-Down Conversions 1-of-2 3-of-3
Red Zone Scores-Chances 4-4 6-6
RUSHING: SFA – McGowen 18-63, Quick 1-20, Hutchings 5-4, Team 1-(-3), Self 6-(-5), Rikel 1-(-11). Team 30-68. SLU – D. Williams 8-65, C. Kelley 8-46, Adeyemi-Berglund 1-36, T. Jones 10-32, Nunez 2-32, Magee 1-8, Conner 1-6, Cooper 2-3, Team – 1-(-6). Totals 34-222.
PASSING: SFA – Self 25-39-1-332-2, Arnold 5-6-1-71-1. Totals 30-45-2-403-3. SLU – Virgil 15-21-1-122-1. C. Kelley 11-12-0-77-1. Totals 26-33-1-199-2.
RECEIVING: SFA – Gipson 8-94, Cobb 6-88, Borders 4-70, Arclies III 3-64, Simmons 3-23, Allison 3-21, Rikel 1-19, McGowen 1-18, Hutchings 1-6. SLU – D. Williams 11-71, Turner 3-34, Mitchell 2-25, Magee 2-14, Schwebel 2-10, Conner 1-14, Cooper 1-11, M. Williams 1-9, Dawson 1-5, T. Jones 1-4, Nunez 1-2. Totals – 26-199.
A – 5,127.
