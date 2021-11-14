HAMMOND -- The Southeastern Louisiana University football team bounced back from its first conference loss of the season just fine.
The Lions found a groove early and put together some quick scoring drives in the first half, keying a 56-28 win over Northwestern State on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium.
“This game was one that we wanted to get out early, get out fast and play fast,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said after the Lions moved to 8 -2 and 6-1 in Southland Conference play. “You’ve got to remember, the last two times we played Northwestern, they did a really good job against us in the first half, and we wanted to get out quick on them. We didn’t want to let them stick around long, so I think the first half was kind of indicative of who we can be.”
Southeastern will wrap up the regular season hosting Nicholls State in the River Bell Classic on Thursday at six p.m. at Strawberry Stadium. The Colonels (5-5, 4-3) lost to Incarnate Word 27-23 on Saturday. The Cardinals (8-2, 6-1) are tied with the Lions at the top of the Southland Conference standings, and a win over the Colonels would give SLU at least a share of the conference championship.
“You come to Southeastern to play for championships at the end of the year,” Scelfo said. “That’s why you came here. You didn’t come here to go 2-9. That’s not why we came. We came here to play for championships, get in the playoffs and let’s see how far we can go. That’s what we’re here for.”
Big plays were the norm for the Lions in the first half, a trend that started on the Lions’ first drive when Cole Kelley hit Anthony Spurlock on a 39-yard touchdown pass after Spurlock got behind the coverage in the end zone.
“I’m just sticking to my reads,” said Kelley, who finished 19-for-22 for 363 yards and four touchdowns, recording the highest single game completion percentage in SLU history while sitting out the fourth quarter. “Sometimes they give us the deep ball, sometimes they give us the short one. I just try to take what they give, and usually when we do that, we go right down the field and score.”
From there, the Demons put together a clock chewing drive which culminated in a fourth-and-18 at the SLU 24, where Kaleb Fletcher’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by Zy Alexander and returned to the Lion 20.
“I just told the safeties just play back, and I’ve got everything underneath,” Alexander said after getting an interception for the fourth straight game, giving him six on the season. “They all went verts, and I just went up.”
That set up a scoring drive for the Lions as Kelley hit Mitchell on a 37- yard pass in which he fought with the defender for possession of the ball, getting the Lions to the Demon 43.
Taron Jones followed with two carries totaling 34 yards to the Demon 9. On fourth down, Kelley bulled his way for a touchdown from a yard out, helping push the lead to 14-0.
After forcing a punt and taking over at their own 19, the Lions showed some quick strike ability, with Kelley hitting Brennon Dingle for 48 yards on first down and Gage Larvadain on a 38-yard touchdown pass after a false start penalty, pushing the lead to 21-0.
“I’ve said that from the beginning, we have playmakers,” Scelfo said. “We have people that can go make plays. We know that, but the public doesn’t know that. We’ve got guys that can go make plays, and when they get the ball in their hands and have a chance to do it, you see what happens, and that’s what we were able to do tonight.”
Added Kelley on the big play, quick drives: “It’s good to have that. It’s good to be able to do that. Tonight, there were a couple of times where they gave me the deep ball and we took it, but you really don’t see that a lot with us because usually teams are trying to take that away. It’s good. You want to be able to do it all. Honestly, it’s probably been one of my struggles is being consistent on hitting deep balls. Tonight, I was really pleased with how I threw the deep ball. It’s a good sign, but I was clean in the pocket, and our wideouts were making great catches, tough catches.”
Eleven players caught passes for the Lions, with Austin Mitchell pulling down five receptions for 84 yards to lead the way.
From there, the Demons picked up their lone score of the first half as Fletcher scored on a 1 -yard keeper to cap a 10 -play, 84 -yard drive, cutting the lead to 21-7.
Scelfo said the Lions had to adjust defensively after preparing to see Zach Clement at quarterback.
“The whole game plan changed,” Scelfo said. “Clement’s more of a thrower. Fletcher’s more of a runner, and you saw that tonight. I don’t know how many yards he had running the football, but he’s so efficient running the ball. We spent a lot of time on Clement and then had No. 2 (Fletcher) show up. It was a big difference. We had to make some adjustments during the course of the game, but we did that.”
Fletcher finished with 20 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, while going 22-for-36 for 226 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Lions got another break when Ivan Drabocky partially blocked a Demon punt, setting the Lions up at the Demon 40, where Kelley hit Terrell Carter for 39 yards, setting up Taron Jones’ 1 -yard TD run to make the score 28-7.
“It was huge,” Scelfo said of the block. “Coach (Ross) Jenkins, our special teams coordinator, kind of dialed that one up, and then those guys executed.
“It was really good,” Scelfo continued. “It was a scheme deal. Everything’s scheme, but it has to be executed.”
After another punt, the Lions took over at their own 24 with 1:13 left before halftime. Kelley went 7 -for -8 for 76 yards on the drive, hitting Spurlock on a 9-yard TD pass to put the Lions up 35-7 with four seconds left before halftime.
“That may have been my favorite thing about tonight, honestly,” Kelley said of the drive, noting the Lions had no timeouts left. “I take a lot of pride in two minute. Usually the game’s on the line, so that’s one of the situations as a quarterback and on offense you want to be great at. You’re licking your chops when that time comes.”
“I didn’t get touched on that drive,” Kelley continued. “Our offensive line did a great job, and I think starting out those drives is big. The first play, get a completion, get positive yards and get kind of going, and we did. After that, there were guys open all over the field, and our offensive line did a great job protecting, and we went right down the field.”
It didn’t take long for the Demons to cut into the lead as Kendrick Price hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Fletcher on the third play of the second half, making the score 35-14.
Southeastern answered with Kelley hitting Damien Dawson on a 35-yard screen pass for a touchdown, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive, pushing the lead to 42-14.
Chinedu Ogbonna intercepted Fletcher to end the next Demon drive, but Northwestern State’s Junior Brown recovered a fumble by Gage Larvadain following a reception on the next play.
The turnover led to a six-yard touchdown pass from Fletcher to Robbie Williams, making the score 42-21.
From there, Dingle’s 80-yard punt return to the Demon 2, led to Cephus Johnson III’s touchdown run on the next play, making the score 49-21.
The ensuing Demon drive was spurred on when the Lions were penalized for roughing the kicker on a punt. Curtis Williams busted a 17-yard run on the next play to the SLU 45. Southeastern was penalized for pass interference on the next play, moving the ball to the SLU 30.
Williams rushed for 27 yards on the next two plays, setting up Fletcher’s 3-yard touchdown run, making the score 49-28.
“I thought it was good at times, but it was too inconsistent,” Scelfo said of the SLU defensive performance after the Lions gave up 386 yards of total offense, including 160 rushing. We gave up too many plays on third down. I think we were four of eight in the first half on third down. That’s way too high. We’ve got to do a better job on that and get off the field when we have a chance to get off of it. That quarterback situation, that kind of threw us for a loop on some of the calls and some of the things we were doing, but we’ve got to do a better job. I think our tackling was a little better this week, but it’s just got to get better. The third quarter was not good at all.”
Southeastern began emptying the bench late in the game and the next Lion drive ended when freshman quarterback Eli Sawyer fumbled at the Demon 1, and the Demons’ Jaeden Ward recovered.
That led to a Northwestern State punt, setting up a drive in which SLU running back Joseph Wilson carried four times for 34 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run with 4:57 to play to cap the scoring.
“That was really good,” Scelfo said of being able to play his reserves. “The whole fourth quarter, a lot of guys played. We got a lot of people a lot of snaps. That’s going to help us as we go down the line in the playoffs and things like that. There will be injuries. There will be guys getting gassed. We’ll be able to play other guys who now have game experience. I think it’s always important to be able to do that, get guys experience.”
