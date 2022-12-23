It’s officially official – Jalen Lee is a member of the LSU football team
Lee, a former Live Oak standout, transferred from Florida after spending three seasons in Gainesville.
He announced his commitment to LSU on social media earlier this week, and the school announced the signings Friday morning. Signing day was Wednesday.
“We are excited to welcome these seven outstanding football players to our team,” LSU football coach Brian Kelly said in an LSU release. “This group helps fill some immediate needs for our team, especially on the defensive line. Our staff did a great job of vetting each of these players to make sure they fit our program, not only from an ability standpoint, but more importantly, ensuring they are high character young men who are committed to academics.
“It’s important that when you add transfers to your roster, they have the traits we are looking for as we continue our mission to Graduate Champions. Along with the outstanding group of freshmen we signed on Wednesday, we feel with this group of young men will significantly improve our roster for the present and the future of LSU football.”
As a sophomore this past season, Lee played in 12 games, including starts at nose tackle against Utah, Kentucky and South Florida. He also turned in a four-tackle effort against Eastern Washington.
He had four starts overall during his time at Florida and played in 25 games with 19 tackles, three for loss and a sack.
Lee, listed at 6-2, 308 pounds, originally committed to LSU and signed with the Gators in 2019 after earning All-District 4-5A and All-Parish honors his final two seasons at Live Oak.
He was the All-Parish Defensive MVP as a senior after compiling 63 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. As a junior, Lee had 74 tackles, nine quarterback hurries, eight tackles for loss and 5½ sacks.
Lee is part of a transfer class for LSU that includes cornerbacks Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana) and Denver Harris (Texas A&M), receiver Aaron Anderson (Alabama), defensive tackles Paris Shand (Arizona) and Jordan Jefferson (West Virginia) and defensive end Bradyn Swinson (Orgeon).
