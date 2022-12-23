Jalen Lee-Florida

Former Live Oak and Florida defensive lineman Jalen Lee signed with LSU.

 Photo courtesy of floridagators.com

It’s officially official – Jalen Lee is a member of the LSU football team

Lee, a former Live Oak standout, transferred from Florida after spending three seasons in Gainesville.

