COLLEGE FOOTBALL | Holiday cheer! Instead of being home for Christmas, former Springfield High standout and La. Tech's Reeves Blankenship will be in Shreveport playing in the Independence Bowl

Former Springfield High standout Reeves Blankenship won’t be home for Christmas, and he couldn’t be happier about it.
That’s because Blankenship and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be in Shreveport taking part in the Independence Bowl against the University of Miami on Dec. 26, the reward for another outstanding season.
“If you have a standard for the bowl season, you also understand when that bowl season is, which is anywhere around Christmas and New Year’s Day,” Blankenship said. “You know there’s a possibility of playing on December 26th or whenever it may be. You know there’s going to be sacrifices. You know that’s what you signed up for. That’s what the culture is and that’s to go out and win.”
For Louisiana Tech (9-3), it represents the opportunity to play against a name-brand opponent in Miami (6-6) at 3 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
The Bulldogs will also be in pursuit of the program’s first 10-win season since 1984, but will do so against a Miami program that features head coach Manny Diaz, the former defensive coordinator at La. Tech in 2014, and Hurricanes’ first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who held the same position for four years in Ruston.
Blankenship believes there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about being part of a sixth consecutive postseason trip a year after being in the Hawaii Bowl.
“This year it’s a unique opportunity for us, we get to play Miami where the head coach and defensive coordinator are from Louisiana Tech,” Blankenship said. “It’s a plus because we’re basically the home team. A lot of our fan base lives in Shreveport or Ruston. It will be an awesome opportunity for us to host Miami. We’ve been there and are excited to be able to play in front of those people.”
Blankenship’s season – his second after a redshirt year in 2017 – was in line with the trajectory of La. Tech program.
The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Blankenship reported no mishaps after handling a total of 119 snaps – on punts, extra points or field goals – this season.
The Conference USA coaches agreed that Blankenship had distinguished himself, a year after earning All-Freshman league honors, he was a second-team All-Conference choice – the only underclassman on either the first or second team.
“It was a great year whenever there are no blocked punts or field goals,” he said. “But I still feel like there’s always room to grow.”
Blankenship, like all of members of La. Tech’s special teams, was tasked to improve under first-year special teams coach Dennis Smith.
That meant for an already lightning-fast Blankenship to try and shave tenths of a second off both his snap to the punter and holder, both of whom are first-year player Brady Farlow.
Smith’s challenge to those units were to cut down the overall time of the snap from Blankenship to Farlow to punt from 2.1 seconds a year ago to 1.30 seconds this season.
A similar challenge was presented to the field goal unit as well to improve on 1.25 seconds of a year ago to 1.19 seconds – representing the time the snap was delivered from Blankenship to the kick from kicker Bailey Hale.
Farlow punted 51 times without a block and Hale was 15-of-18 in field goals and 51-of-51 extra points, with Blankenship handling all but two of those snaps.
“It wasn’t just a single effort,” Blankenship said. “It’s an all-around effort. It wasn’t just me. Coach Smith pushed us to have faster times and better operations all year. I worked hard all off-season, but it wasn’t just me. It was the whole operation.”
Blankenship said when the team’s ultimate journey to Shreveport began in January with offseason workouts, the defined goal for the Bulldogs was to extend the school’s streak of bowl trips to a sixth year.
That was maintained through the spring, into the summer and the team didn’t deviate from that in the face of a season-opening 45-14 loss at Texas.
“It’s the standard the coaches have set,” Blankenship said of reaching postseason play. “Our strength coach (Kurt Hester) sets the standard. He wrote on the board what we wanted to achieve: a conference championship, bowl game and 10 wins. We said that’s the standard and it started in January. It was something that was in fall camp or the first week of the season. We already had those high expectations.”
Losing to Texas didn’t alter the team’s goals. Instead it only reinforced what the Bulldogs already believed: they were talented enough to be a high achiever this season.
Instead of chewing out his team after the disappointing loss to Texas, La. Tech head coach Skip Holtz pointed out how well his team had competed against the Longhorns, who led 38-0 lead until the Bulldogs scored twice in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
Moreover, Holtz lamented the fact that his team had more first downs than Texas (25-24) and held a 340-301 advantage in total yards.
The season was far from a total loss, he said.
“He said the scoreboard may look like we were blown out, built the stats were all close,” Blankenship recalled of Holtz’s words. “We all knew we played better than what the scoreboard looked like. He said he could deal with the loss as long as we learned from it.”
La. Tech answered with a closer-than-expected 20-14 win over Grambling State, but that turned out to be the catalyst in what morphed into a seven-game win streak.
That thrust the Bulldogs into the thick of the CUSA Western Division race, only to suffer back-to-back losses to Marshall (31-10) and UAB (20-14), effectively knocking them out of contention for that half of the CUSA’s championship and a berth in the league’s championship game where the winner gained an automatic bowl bid.
Instead, the Bulldogs responded in their regular-season finale against Texas-San Antonio with a resounding 41-27 victory to get to nine wins and helped to enhance their resume’ which resulted in a bowl destination 70 miles away from campus down I-20.
“Some people are going home and not playing any more,” said Blankenship, who plans to celebrate Christmas with his family Dec. 27 in Springfield. “This will be the last time this team gets to play together, especially the seniors. Everybody wants to go and beat Miami.
“I think we know what it means, and we’re excited to go play it,” Blankenship said. “We know the obligations we have on the 26th. Not many people are getting this opportunity. We get to go play Miami. Obviously, everyone wants to be home for Christmas, but it can be moved back a day or two for a game.”
