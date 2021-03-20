SAN ANTONIO – No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana could not overcome 28 unanswered UIW points in a 56-45 loss to the No. 22 Cardinals in Southland Conference football action Saturday afternoon at Benson Stadium.
The Lions (2-2, 2-2 Southland) scored the game’s final 22 points and finished with 551 total yards, but it was not enough to avoid their third straight loss to the Cardinals. UIW (3-0, 3-0 Southland) turned a 16-14 second quarter deficit to a 35-16 halftime lead by scoring three touchdowns in the final 2:47 of the second quarter.
UIW led 56-23 before the Lions went on their scoring run.
SLU quarterback Cole Kelley completed 38 of 60 passes for 431 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Kelley’s top targets were Marcus Cooper (nine catches, 60 yards) and Javon Conner (8-107), while Nick Kovacs, Anthony Spurlock and Connor Briggs all caught touchdowns. Morgan Ellison, Cephus Johnson III and Kelley all had rushing scorers for the Lions.
Alexis Ramos led the Lion defense with 12 tackles and a sack. Darrius Harry also recorded a sack and a blocked field goal. Donniel Ward-Magee chipped in with eight tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Cameron Ward threw for 407 yards and six touchdowns for UIW on 26-of-47 passing, connecting with five different receivers for scores. Kevin Brown paced the UIW rushing attack with 190 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Southeastern marched 83 yards on the opening drive of the game to take the early lead. Kelley was 5-for-5 on the drive, which was capped by Kovacs hauling in a five-yard scoring toss for a 7-0 lead with 10:31 left in the opening period.
UIW took its opening possession into the Lion red zone, but the defense stiffened and forced a 30-yard field goal attempt by Carson Mohr. The snap wasn’t smooth and the disruption in timing allowed Harry to get a hand up and block Mohr’s attempt to keep the Cardinals off the board. The blocked field goal was the fourth in the past two weeks for Southeastern.
After a Lion punt, UIW knotted the score to end the quarter. Ward found Robert Ferrel for a seven-yard score to tie the score as the game moved into the second quarter.
Southeastern answered the Cardinal score with a methodical 16-play, 78-yard drive. A 27-yard Terrell Carter catch on third-and-15 highlighted the march which Johnson III closed out with a three-yard scoring run around left end. The Mobile, Alabama native’s first score as a Lion gave SLU a 13-7 lead with 9:30 left in the opening half.
A 59-yard catch and run by Tre Wolf set up a one-yard Ward scoring run to put UIW up, 14-13. Kelley found Taron Jones for consecutive passes of 20 and 15 yards to move deep into Cardinal territory, but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Mateo Rengifo and a 16-14 advantage with 3:10 left in the first half.
The rest of the second quarter was all UIW. Two plays after Rengifo’s field goal, Brown broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and got loose for a 75-yard touchdown run and a 21-16 lead with 2:47 left in the first half.
A deflected pass led to a Kelley interception on the next Southeastern possession. Six plays later, Ward found Ferrel from three yards out to give UIW a 28-16 cushion with 1:09 remaining in the second quarter.
SLU quickly moved into UIW territory on its ensuing drive but was stopped on fourth-and-two near midfield. Two plays later, Wolf hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass to send the Cardinals into the break with a 35-16 cushion.
UIW took the opening drive of the second half 81 yards on five plays, as Ameer King hauled in a 25-yard scoring toss from Ward to put the Cardinals up, 42-16, just over a minute into the second half.
SLU answered with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with Spurlock catching a one-yard scoring pass from Kelley. However, UIW answered with back-to-back touchdown drives, as Ward found Jaelin Campbell and Darion Chafin on long scoring tosses to give UIW a 56-23 advantage.
Southeastern closed out the third quarter with a 75-yard drive that took eight plays. Kelley bulled in from a yard out to send the Lions into the final period facing a 56-30 deficit.
SLU scored the game’s remaining points in the fourth quarter.
Ellison powered in from a yard out and Briggs brought in a one-yard scoring pass from Kelley. Kelley’s two-point conversion following Briggs’ score pulled Southeastern within 11 with 1:14 remaining. However, Rengifo’s onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and UIW kneeled it out to remain unbeaten.
Up Next
Southeastern will have a week off, before closing out its spring home schedule versus Lamar on Saturday, April 3 at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU 90.9 FM, Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
UIW – 7 28 21 0 – 56 (3-0, 3-0 SLC)
SLU – 7 9 14 15 – 45 (2-2, 2-2 SLC)
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
SLU – Kovacs 5 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 10:31
UIW – Ferrel 7 pass from Ward (Mohr kick), 0:15
2nd Quarter
SLU – Johnson III 3 run (Rengifo kick failed), 9:30
UIW – Ward 1 run (Mohr kick), 8:17
SLU – Rengifo 20 FG, 3:10
UIW – Brown 75 run (Mohr kick), 2:47
UIW – Ferrel 3 pass from Ward (Mohr kick), 1:09
UIW – Wolf 26 pass from Ward (Mohr kick), 0:03
3rd Quarter
UIW – King 25 pass from Ward (Mohr kick), 13:32
SLU – Spurlock 1 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 9:51
UIW – Campbell 41 pass from Ward (Mohr kick), 9:09
UIW – Chafin 42 pass from Ward (Mohr kick), 2:11
SLU – Kelley 1 run (Rengifo kick), 0:02
4th Quarter
SLU – Ellison 1 run (Rengifo kick), 8:43
SLU – Briggs 1 pass from Kelley (Kelley run), 1:14
SLU UIW
FIRST DOWNS 36 27
RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 45-120 29-238
PASSING YDS (NET) 431 407
Passes Att-Comp-Int 60-38-1 47-26-0
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 105-551 76-645
Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 2-19 6-96
Punt Returns-Yards 0-0 1-8
Interception Returns-Yards 0-0 1-10
Punts (Number-Avg) 3-43.3 1-34.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 6-62 8-83
Possession Time. 34:58 25:02
Third-Down Conversions 12-20 7-12
Fourth-Down Conversions 2-5 0-3
Red Zone Scores-Chances 7-7 3-4
RUSHING: SLU – Cooper 10-56, Ellison 8-26, Johnson III 6-19, Jones 5-15, Kovacs 1-4, Conner 1-3, Kelley 13-(-1), Team 1-(-2). Totals – 45-120. UIW – Brown 13-190, Ward 7-38, Ducros 5-20, Philio, Keyondrick 1-14, Team 2-(-10), Nguyen 1-(-14). Totals – 29-238.
PASSING: SLU – Kelley 38-60-1-431-3. Totals – 38-60-1-431-3. UIW – Ward 26-47-0-407-6. Totals – 26-47-0-407-6.
RECEIVING: SLU – Cooper 9-60, Conner 8-107, Kovacs 5-54, Spurlock 4-29, Carter 3-60, Jones 3-48, Weber 2-27, Dawson 1-39, Johnson III 1-8, Briggs 1-1, Ellison 1-2. Totals – 38-431. UIW – Wolf 8-183, Ferrel 6-58, Brown 4-17, Campbell 3-57, Chafin 3-48, King 1-25, Noseff 1-19. Totals – 26-407.
A – 1,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.