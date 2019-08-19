HAMMOND – Inside Southeastern Football With Frank Scelfo will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at Tope La Catering in downtown Hammond.
Hosted by Scelfo, the Lions’ second-year head coach, and Allen Waddell, the hour-long show will air weekly from Tope La Catering, located at 113 East Thomas Street. The season’s first show will air on Tuesday due to Labor Day. The season’s remaining shows will be held each Monday through Nov. 18 with a 7 p.m. start for each.
The show will air on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Radio FX and TuneIn Radio apps. A live video stream of the show will be available at www.youtube.com/sluathletics.
Southeastern will return to the practice field on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. practice under the Strawberry Stadium lights. The Lions will host No. 6 Jacksonville State on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. to open the 2019 schedule.
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Monday, August 19 – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.