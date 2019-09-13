HAMMOND – As far as Southeastern football coach Frank Scelfo is concerned, Saturday’s game at Ole Miss isn’t any different from the other games on the Lions’ schedule.
“We’re applying pressure every day,” Scelfo said. “That’s what we want to do. We just want to eliminate the stress out of their lives. Our approach this week is no different than it was against Jacksonville State. It won’t be any different than it is against Lamar next week. It will be the same.”
The FCS No. 23/24 Lions (1-0) travel to face the Rebels (1-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., with the Lions looking to snap a 24-game losing streak against FBS opponents since SLU resumed football for the 2003 season.
The game will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Radio FX and TuneIn Radio apps.
Southeastern is hoping to continue momentum from its 35-14 season-opening win over then-No. 6 Jacksonville State after last week’s game at Bethune-Cookman was canceled in anticipation of the after-effects of Hurricane Dorian.
It’s SLU's second meeting with Ole Miss, with the Rebels picking up a 52-6 win in 2009, but both of the Lions’ primary quarterbacks have experience against the SEC West program.
SLU backup Cole Kelley led Arkansas to a 38-37 road win in 2017, throwing three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. SLU starter Chason Virgil threw a pair of touchdowns at Vaught-Hemmingway as a true freshman in 2015 with the Rebels taking a 73-21 win.
Scelfo is also hoping Kelley’s experience starting against Ole Miss during his time at Arkansas will help the Lions in preparation for Saturday’s game.
“Obviously, he’s excited about this game, but at the same time, we’re able use his experience of playing there and letting him share that with the team and talk to them about the environment that they’re going into,” Scelfo said.
The Lions will work against an Ole Miss defense that held Arkansas to 361 yards of total offense, including 61 yards rushing, in a 31-17 win over the Razorbacks last week.
Five players have double-digit tackles for the Rebels, led by cornerback Keidron Smith (12 tackles). The Rebels made a change to a 3-4 defense under former Colorado coach Mike McIntyre, who is now the team’s defensive coordinator.
“The intensity that they’re playing with is different,” Scelfo said. “It’s just a different level. They’ve taken it up a notch, and some of those guys that were younger last year have grown up and they’ve got some good-looking players over there on defense. I think it’s their intensity level. I think they’re a lot more organized. They don’t come at you from a lot of different angles, although we could see some this week. They kind of know who they are and what they want to be about and what they’re going to do, but they play really hard.”
Virgil (11-24-0, 164 yards, 1 TD) and Kelley (5-9-0, 74, 2 TDs) are both expected to see playing time, with Austin Mitchell (4-86, TD) and Devonte Williams (4-76, TD) leading the Lions’ receiving corps.
“Their secondary is well-rounded, and they can run,” Scelfo said. “They play a lot of quarters (coverage), but they will play man, and when they do, they match up well against us, so we’ve got to do some things schematically to get guys open because they do do a good job. Our receivers have to really work had to get open to get the football, and we’ve got to do a great job in the protection game.”
Scelfo said another key will be getting running backs Williams (12-37, TD) and Marcus Cooper (3-7) going against the Rebels.
“There’s going to be some times in the run game where you’ve got to run between the tackles,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to be able to do that. (Williams) in space, along with Coop in space, I think they can be dynamic guys for us and turn three-and four-yard gains into 13, 14-yard gains.”
The challenge for the Southeastern defense will be slowing an Ole Miss offense led by quarterback Matt Corral which is averaging 328 yards per game. Corral has thrown for 339 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, with Elijah Moore (11 catches, 190 yards, 2 TDs) getting most of the attention.
Scottie Phillips (45 carries, 206 yards, 3 TDs) leads the Rebel ground game, which Scelfo said uses a committee approach.
“I think in movement situations, he’s as effective as he is in the dropback game,” Scelfo said of Corral. “Most of the stuff in the pocket is a quick game. They’ll take some shots, like I said, but when he’s outside and moving, I think that’s where a lot of the extra yardage is going to come from from his standpoint because he’s able to run with the football and throwing on the run, he’s accurate …”
Scelfo said one of the keys for the Lion defense will be limiting Ole Miss’ big plays under offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez.
“He’s a guy that wants to take shots down the field when he can,” Scelfo said. “He doesn’t like to go 15-play drives. He would rather score quick. I think that will be there MO on Saturday. They’re going to take some shots and they’re going to try to get over the top and do some things with us scoring from a long ways out so that they don’t have to drive the football.”
The Lions may be playing an FBS opponent, but Scelfo said the outcome will come down to some football basics.
“We’ve got to play well,” he said. “We’ve got to do what we’re supposed to do. When you look around, you don’t have to play a perfect game, but what you can’t do is hurt yourself with the pre-snap penalties and turnovers. If we can stay away from those things, we’ll always have a chance …
“We’re just looking forward to going there,” Scelfo continued. “It’s a good experience for our guys, but even more than that, it’s a chance to build on it and continue to grow.”
