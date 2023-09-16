SLU-Eastern Washington Football Zachary Clement

Southeastern quarterback Zachary Clement gets off a pass against Eastern Washington in the first half Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.

 Randy Bergeron | SLU Sports Information

CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Washington scored the game’s final 14 points with under two minutes remaining to down No. 19/22 Southeastern Louisiana University 40-29 in nonconference football action Saturday afternoon at Roos Field.

Southeastern (0-3) took a 29-26 lead with 539 remaining in the contest. However, EWU (1-2) answered with a scoring drive and then recorded a pick-six to clinch the game on the next Lions offensive play.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.