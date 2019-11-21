HAMMOND – This River Bell Classic lived up to the billing.
That end result was good for Nicholls State, but for Southeastern Louisiana, not so much.
Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley lost a fumble which Nicholls State’s Sully Laiche recovered at the Colonel 1-yard line with 15 seconds to play, allowing the Colonels to seal a 28-27 win over the Lions at Strawberry Stadium on Thursday.
Nicholls (8-4, 7-2) wrapped up a share of the Southland Conference title and the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
“What a great, competitive football game representing our conference and representing our university,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “The only thing that would make happier is if we won the game, obviously, but the way our guys competed from the time the whistle blew to the time the horn blew at the end of it, I can’t be more proud of them.”
SLU quarterback Chason Virgil, who went 25-for-45 for 321 yards, a touchdown and an interception, summed up the loss.
“It’s nobody’s fault that we lost this game,” he said. “It’s not a coach’s fault. It’s not a player’s fault. We all have trust in each other to go out there and get it done, and sometimes you come up short. Like I said before, this team is special.”
Southeastern (7-4, 6-3) will wait until Sunday at 11:30 a.m. to learn if it will be a part of the FCS playoff field.
“I know we’re in if we win (Thursday) night,” Scelfo said. “Now we’re at the mercy of somebody else making a decision, which I really don’t like. I’d rather be in control of what we’ve got to do, and I’ll get it done. We didn’t get it done (Thursday). Now we’ve got to wait on somebody else to make this call.”
The biggest turnover of the night occurred after Nicholls quarterback Chase Fourcade found Dai’Jean Dixon on a 57-yard touchdown pass to wrap up a three-play drive giving the Colonels a 28-27 lead with 1:30 to play.
“The receiver (Dixon) is a special guy,” Scelfo said. “He’s somebody that has an opportunity to change the game, and he flipped it. Great throw and catch. I thought Shawntrez’s (Spates) was pretty good at the end. Just a heck of a throw by Fourcade and a catch by (Dixon). When those things happen, they happen. But we had an opportunity – went right back down the field and couldn’t get it done.”
Southeastern recovered a line-drive kick at its own 44 and moved to the Nicholls 2. The drive was fueled by a 9-yard pass from Virgil to Austin Mitchell on fourth-and-1 at the Nicholls 47, followed by a personal foul on the Colonels. A pass interference call on the Colonels in the end zone two plays later moved the ball to the 3.
Two plays later, Kelley lost the handle on the ball, and Laiche recovered.
“The calls are what they are,” Scelfo said. “They reviewed it, and it worked out (that) I think it was a ‘call stands’, which means because of the limited camera angles that we have the in the Southland they didn’t have a shot down the goal line, so we had to go with what the officials called. It wasn’t enough to overturn it, but it wasn’t enough to confirm it, either. Even the camera angle didn’t have a good angle on it.”
Fourcade, who went 19-for-27 for 288 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, sealed the win with an incomplete pass on fourth down, running the final four seconds off the clock.
The score was tied at 14 at halftime, and the third quarter was about missed opportunities for both teams early as Dixon lost a fumble at the SLU 9 after a reception, and the Lions turned the ball over on the ensuing drive as Virgil was intercepted by Giovanni LaFrance.
The Colonels turned that into a touchdown as Fourcade hits Dion Ray on passes of 26 and 13 yards, getting Nicholls to the SLU 23.
Three plays later, Julien Gums carried for two yards, but the Lions were called for unsportsmanlike conduct, and linebacker Alexis Ramos was ejected for targeting.
The penalty moved the ball to the Lion 10, setting up Gums’ 5-yard TD run with 20 seconds to play in the third quarter, putting the Colonels up 21-14.
Gums finished with 18 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown, while Dixon had nine catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
The Lions then marched 82 yard in 10 plays as Virgil hit Javon Conner on a 4-yard pass on fourth-and-3 at the Nicholls 48 to keep the drive going and connected with Lorenzo Nunez on a 37-yard pass to the Nicholls 4, setting up Devonte Williams’ TD run on the next play, tying the score at 21.
Both teams turned the ball over on their next drives before SLU’s Dominic Lamm intercepted Fourcade and returned it to the Nicholls 29, setting up Virgil’s 17-yard TD pass to Austin Mitchell. Bryce Broussard’s PAT failed, giving the Lions a 27-21 lead.
“The momentum definitely switched,” Lamm said of the play. “It put us in good field position. We’ve got a hell of an offense. I knew they were going to score and put us in the lead. They did their job.”
Williams’ 61-yard punt return for a touchdown on the last play of the first quarter put the Lions up 14-0.
“I was just trying maneuver my way, create a crease, and then once I saw the crease, I just hit it,” said Williams, who finished with 16 carries for 75 yards and eight catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
The Colonels, who didn’t have a first down in the first quarter, got rolling after that as Fourcade hit Ray for two passes totaling 34 yards then found Dixon for a 48-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7.
After forcing a punt, the Colonels went back to work on another scoring drive which began a their own 9. Gums busted a 47-yard run to the Lion 35 on third-and-1, and Fourcade hit K.J. Franklin for 12 yards on third-and-6 at the SLU 31.
Dontrell Taylor busted a 16-yard run, setting up a 2-yard TD pass from Fourcade to Dixon, tying the score at 14.
Southeastern drove to the Colonel 12 on its ensuing drive, but Nicholls stopped Kelley after a gain of a yard on 4th-and-2.
“I thought we had been moving the ball pretty good, and I felt pretty comfortable about that,” Scelfo said of going for it. “If we didn’t get it, you didn’t feel like they could go the length of the field … But it was right around that range that you felt better on fourth-and-one or two to pick it up. We didn’t pick it up. They made a play. That’s a big play for them in the first half.”
Neither team got anything going the rest of the half, and the score was tied at 14 at halftime.
The Lions got the scoring started on their second drive of the game as Kelly connected with a wide open Williams out of the backfield on a 2-yard TD pass for a 7-0 lead.
It capped a 10-play, 81-yard drive with the big play coming on an 48-yard pass from Virgil to Austin Mitchell to the Colonel 30 on the first play of the series. Virgil later hit CJ Turner for 11 yards on fourth-and-6 from the Colonel 30 to keep the drive going.
Scelfo is hoping the Lions get a chance to build on the season with a playoff berth.
“We’re continuing to mature,” he said. “That’s why I think hopefully we’ll get into the playoffs and we’ve got a chance to make a run.”
NICHOLLS 28, SOUTHEASTERN 27
NICH – 0 14 7 7 – 28 (8-4, 7-2 SLC)
SLU – 14 0 0 13 – 27 (7-4, 6-3 SLC)
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
SLU – D. Williams 2 pass from Kelley (Broussard kick), 4:45
SLU – D. Williams 61 punt return (Broussard kick), 0:00
2nd Quarter
NICH – Dixon 48 pass from Fourcade (Lasseigne kick), 11:43
NICH – Dixon 2 pass from Fourcade (Lasseigne kick), 5:34
3rd Quarter
NICH – Gums 5 run (Lasseigne kick), 0:20
4th Quarter
SLU – D. Williams 4 run (Broussard kick), 11:34
SLU – Mitchell 17 pass from Virgil (Broussard kick failed), 2:21
NICH – Dixon 57 pass from Fourcade (Lasseigne kick), 1:30
NICH SLU
FIRST DOWNS 17 26
RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 40-180 33-113
PASSING YDS (NET) 288 347
Passes Att-Comp-Int 27-19-1 52-28-1
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 67-468 85-460
Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 3-52 3-46
Punt Returns-Yards 2-13 4-75
Interception Returns-Yards 1-0 1-19
Punts (Number-Avg) 5-48.6 5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-79 5-40
Possession Time. 31:15 28:45
Third-Down Conversions 4-of-13 4-of-16
Fourth-Down Conversions 0-of-2 4-of-6
Red Zone Scores-Chances 2-2 3-5
RUSHING: NICH – Gums 18-133, Taylor 9-44, Bussey 3-10, Team 1-(-2), Fourcade 9-(-5). Totals 40-180. SLU – D. Williams 16-75, C. Kelley 8-19, T. Jones 3-16, Mitchell 2-5, Virgil 4-(-2). Totals 33-113.
PASSING: NICH – Fourcade 19-27-1-288-3. Totals 19-27-1-288-3. SLU – Virgil 25-45-1-321-1, C. Kelley 3-6-0-26-1, Nunez 0-1-0-0-0. Totals 28-52-1-347-2.
RECEIVING: NICH – Dixon 9-190, Ray 4-73, Franklin 3-24, Smith 1-1, Gums 1-0, Taylor 1-0. Totals 19-288. SLU – Mitchell 8-99, D. Williams 8-63, Turner 5-62, Schwebel 3-32, Conner 2-51, Nunez 1-37, DeBlaiso 1-3. Totals 28-347.
A – 10,071.
