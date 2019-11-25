HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team went through quite the range of emotions from last Thursday to Sunday.
In that span, the Lions lost a 28-27 game to Nicholls State that would have wrapped up at least a share of the Southland Conference title and the SLC’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs to earning a spot in the 24-team playoff field with an at-large bid.
“You about get as low as you possibly can, and then all of a sudden you get that great feeling of you’re in the playoffs,” Scelfo said during his weekly media luncheon Monday at Strawberry Stadium. “I’m glad that the committee looked at our entire body of work throughout the season. I thought that we played well during the course of the season. I didn’t think we had any, just, bad games against some good football teams in our conference.”
Scelfo noted the Lions’ three conference losses were by combined 11 points, and the team won four of its last five games, likely helping its cause with the selection committee.
No. 24 SLU (7-4) hosts No. 8/10 Villanova (9-3) to open the FCS playoffs on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.
Scelfo said the Lions didn’t focus on the loss to Nicholls, instead turning their attention to the playoffs.
“To anybody else, the Nicholls State game seems like it was yesterday,” Scelfo said. “For us, it seems like it was last month because we already got involved in Villanova. We did all of our stuff on Friday and Saturday, and then Sunday was made to find out if we were going to be in or not. Us getting in, we went straight to work, and that’s where we need to be.”
Next man up
The Lions have made a habit of rolling players in and out of the lineup this season when injuries and things have cropped up, and it wasn’t any different against Nicholls.
After linebacker Alexis Ramos, the team’s leading tackler, was ejected for targeting, freshman Dominic Lamm responded with a 19-yard interception return late in the game.
Ramos will miss the first half of Saturday’s game because of the ejection.
“If Dominic’s playing well, I don’t know how much Alexis will play in the second half,” Scelfo said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Rallying around Kelley
Quarterback Cole Kelley’s fumble at the Nicholls 1 with 15 seconds to play essentially sealed the Colonels’ win but Scelfo pointed out Kelley as thrived in his role as a runner and is the team leader in rushing touchdowns (8) and has also throw 10 TDs.
“He made a mistake,” Scelfo said. “He fumbled the ball. It’s just magnified because of the situation. You never want to do that, but at the same time, it’s just like anybody else on our team, and when things happen, we rally around them, and our players have rallied around him and lifted him up. He was in there (Sunday) celebrating like the rest of us.”
