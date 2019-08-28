HAMMOND – It’s not going to take long for the Southeastern Louisiana football team to see where it stands, not with FCS No. 6 Jacksonville State coming to Hammond for the season opener.
“It would be a great measuring stick,” Southeastern second-year coach Frank Scelfo said. “You know, you’ve got a team, they’ve got a lot of confidence, right? They win every year, so what’s going to tell them they’re not going to win again? We don’t have that yet. We’re not there yet. We can say it. We can talk about it, but you’ve got to be able to do it. We’ve got to be about it.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Strawberry Stadium.
The Gamecocks have been ranked in the FCS poll for 74 straight weeks and are coming off their sixth consecutive playoff appearance.
Jacksonville safety Marlon Bridges is on the Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list among five returnees Scelfo said the Gamecocks have in the secondary.
Scelfo said one of the keys for the Lions will be trying to establish their passing game against that secondary.
“Schematically, they don’t do a lot of stuff, but their secondary is really good,” Scelfo said. “They’re solid. They run well. They’re athletic. They’re long. They have the ability to make plays, and they’re big hitters, so all the things that you want out of a secondary, they’ve got it and the experience coming back.
“With us being able to throw the football (and) do some things in the pass game to me, against their strength, is going to be critical for us," Scelfo said. "We’ve got a game plan going into it. You work on some things and you hope those things come the way it’s supposed to happen for you, but I know those guys are going to make some plays against us and they’re going to cover our guys at times, but we’ve got to be able to break free and we’ve got to win in the one-on-ones from a receiver standpoint.”
Scelfo also spoke highly of the Jacksonville State offense, which features quarterback Zerrick Cooper, running back Michael Matthews and receivers Daniel Byrd, Josh Pearson and Jamari Hester.
“He’s huge – a good-looking kid, can run and throw,” Scelfo said of Cooper. “I think their receivers are really good, dynamic guys. They feel like their offensive line and running backs are kind of unknowns for them … but I think they’re pretty good. They’ve got a couple of kids transfer in that are going to make an impact for them.”
The Lions return quarterback Chason Virgil, running backs Devonte Williams and Marcus Cooper and a host of receivers, led by CJ Turner and Austin Mitchell, on offense, and defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglundand safety Xavier Lewis on defense, and Scelfo said the teams are similar in their approach.
“I think the whole team, when you look at them, they’re consistent in what they do on offense and defense – not really flashy,” Scelfo said. “I think they’re philosophically kind of like ours, more of a team of execution than a team of innovation. You kind of know where they’re going to be, and then they’re going to play their butts off while they’re there.”
Scelfo his hopeful opening the season at home will work to the Lions’ advantage.
“They have to come over here with us," Scelfo said, "so we have to have the mindset of everything that we’ve done throughout the spring, the summer and fall camp is going to put us in a position to do what we’re supposed to be doing on Thursday night to come out with the win.”
Scelfo is also hoping a win will help establish a solid start to the season and beyond for the Lions’ program.
“Their program is at a place where we want to get to,” Scelfo said, noting the Gamecocks’ seven playoff appearances in recent seasons. “That’s a consistency that we’re striving for. That’s where we want to get. We don’t want to win and then fall back for two or three years and then do it again. We want to stay at the top of this conference and then get in the playoffs on the national scene year-in and year-out.”
