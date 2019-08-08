HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo has been looking for effort, execution and consistency from his team during fall camp. As the Lions finished up their ninth practice on Thursday morning at Strawberry Stadium, SLU is closer to matching its second-year head coach’s expectations.
“Fall camp is a grind at every level, from the NFL on down,” Scelfo said. “What I’m really pleased about is our team’s effort hasn’t wavered or been affected by adversity through these first nine practices.”
Scelfo believes the team’s effort is extending to the meeting rooms.
“Our execution is a lot better than it was a season ago,” Scelfo said. “We’re running things on both sides of the ball that we couldn’t at this time last year. This group has shown a great commitment to learning the playbook and that’s as a result of our program’s culture continuing to move in a positive direction. We’re crisper in our execution because guys are putting in the work pre-practice to know where they’re supposed to be.”
Consistency is key moving forward with the 2019 season opener three weeks away.
“We have to be ready to respond every day,” Scelfo said. “We have to physically and mentally be prepared to handle tough situations. If we can meet those challenges consistently during camp, that will carry over to the games.”
Southeastern will continue week two of fall camp on Friday with a 9 a.m. practice. The Lions open up the 2019 season versus No. 6 Jacksonville State on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Friday, August 9 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 10 – 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 11 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 12 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 13 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 14 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 15 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 16 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 17 – 9 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Season Ticket Party
Sunday, August 18 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
