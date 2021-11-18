HAMMOND -- Not too much needs to be said when it comes to this season’s River Bell Classic.
It’s Southeastern Louisiana University hosting Nicholls State on Thursday, with at least a share of the Southland Conference title on the line for the Lions.
“It’s at the end of the year. It’s that time of year where these games mean everything,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “It’s whether we possibly go into the playoffs, win the conference championship or share it with UIW depending on how they do. That’s why you come here. When I got this job, I said this game every year needs to come down to who’s going to win the conference championship or not. That’s what it’s down to again, and that’s the reason I want players to come to Southeastern. I want to play in these games, and I want these games to make a difference on a national level. We have to have national implications when we’re playing this late in the season to accomplish the things we want to accomplish, and that’s what we’re doing.”
No. 12 Southeastern can secure its third Southland Conference title and first since 2014 with a victory.
The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. from Strawberry Stadium, will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM, as well as online at www.kajun107.net.
SLU (8-2, 6-1) is coming off a 56-28 victory over Northwestern State in which Cole Kelley threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns to be named the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Week and a co wi winner of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week.
Kelley is also the national leader in passing yards (3,997), total offense (439.0 ypg), points responsible for (290), pass efficiency (181.0) and completion percentage (73.9). He’s SLU’s rushing leade as well with 393 yards and 13 TDs.
SLU leads the nation in scoring offense (48.6 ppg), third-down conversion percentage (55.0), completion percentage (73.6) and first downs (302), while averaging 574.1 yards per game and has scored 50 or more points six times this season to lead the FCS.
Austin Mitchell leads the Southeastern receiving corps with eight touchdowns to go with 950 yards on 58 catches, while Brennon Dingle was named Southland Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 37.6 yards per kickoff return against Northwestern State.
Nicholls (5-5, 4-3) is coming of a 27-24 loss to Incarnate Word, which knocked the Colonels out of the Southland Conference championship picture.
Southeastern won the first meeting between the teams this season 58-48 in Thibodaux.
As of late, Lindsey Scott Jr. (2,013 passing yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs; 966 rushing yards, nine TDs) and Kohen Granier (37-63, 434 yards, 3 TDs) have shared time at quarterback, and Scelfo said the Lions will prepare for both players.
Dai'Jean Dixon (71-1,002, 8 TDs) is the Colonels’ top receiver, while Collin Guggenheim has 664 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.
“Dai’Jean Dixon’s going to get his catches, and he’s probably going to catch a touchdown, two touchdowns,” Scelfo said. “That’s just what he does. He does it every week.”
“You’re not going to stop him,” Scelfo continued. “He’s going to get what he’s supposed to get, and what he does get. He’ll earn it, but we’ve got to do some things to minimize his impact on the game.”
Alexis Ramos (62 tackles) leads a Southeastern defense surrendering 30.7 points and 424.9 yards per game. Zy Alexander leads the team six interceptions to lead the SLC and rank fourth nationally. SLU is third in the nation with 16 interceptions as a team.
Scelfo said the defense’s development was on display in the win over Northwestern State.
“There were some things that took place there where you saw some maturity happen with some of these younger guys, and that’s where you saw the growth come from the week before,” Scelfo said.
Scelfo also said turnovers could also be a big factor in determining the outcome of the game.
“This is a playoff game for us,” he said. “That’s the way we’re looking at it. We’ve got to make sure we line up being assignment sound. We do those things, we’ll be fine. We’re playing a lot of guys, and what you’re seeing as those guys gain experience, you’re starting to see us play better and better and better. I think we’re settling in at a couple of positions, and then especially up front, we’re rotating 10 12 guys on the defensive front, which we’re going to need them this week. Whichever quarterback they use, both of them are mobile, so we’re going to have to have some guys that are fresh going on the field with us.“
Ty'Ree Evans (58 tackles) leads a Nicholls defense giving up 27.2 points and 374.9 yards per game, while Tyreke Boyd and Kevin Johnson each have two interceptions.
“I think they’re an aggressive team football team who attacks the ball,” Scelfo said. “You like to watch them. You appreciate them when you play against a team like that because of the way that they play. They’re going to be a lot of man coverage. That’s what they do. Their front four is an energetic group from the standpoint of they are constantly chasing the football. We have to match or exceed that intensity. That’s just what you’ve got to do when you play these guys, and if you don’t do it, they’ll run right through you. They’re relentless in what they do on defense.”
Rengifo, Wright on academic team
SLU kicker Mateo Rengifo and defensive back Matt Wright were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 6 Team on Thursday.
As first team selections, Rengifo and Wright move on to be candidates for Academic All-America honors.
Rengifo has a 3.67 grade point average in general studies, going 7-for-9 on field goals this season while leading the Southland Conference with 80 points scored.
Wright graduated with a 3.59 grade point average in finance and has a 4.0 GPA as an MBA candidate. He’s played all 10 games this season with 26 tackles in the secondary.
To be eligible for the Academic All-District Team, student-athletes must be in their second season or later at their current institution, be a key contributor to their team and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher. District 6 is made up of all Division I schools in the states of Louisiana, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
