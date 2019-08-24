HAMMOND – There’s a different vibe for the Southeastern Louisiana football team heading into Frank Scelfo’s second season as coach.
Scelfo said that vibe’s got more to do with his players than himself, and a 44-0 loss to Nicholls State in last season’s finale had a lot to do with starting a change in the program.
“We came back in January with, I think, our eyes wide open as to where our vision was and where we wanted to go with this football team and this football program, not just for one season, but for the long haul,” Scelfo said during the Lions’ media day Saturday at Strawberry Stadium. “Our football team is built from our locker room out. We can talk about the impact that a coach has on a team, but the players, they run the football team. They own the football team.”
Scelfo praised the team’s effort in workouts, which began at 6 a.m. each day, which he said helped the team grow and get through preseason camp.
“When I look at us and where we are as opposed to a year ago, there’s a much clearer vision as to who we are, who we actually are as a program,” Scelfo said. “Where I want to go and take this thing is that not only do we play well this year and we compete for a conference championship this year and we go on to the playoffs this year. I want this to be a long-term process. I don’t want this to be a one-hit wonder. I want to continue to do this and build.”
The Lions will look to take those steps with several veteran players on both sides of the ball who were part of last season’s 4-7 campaign, including senior quarterback Chason Virgil, who led the Southland Conference with 3,034 passing yards to go with 17 touchdowns.
Scelfo said Virgil has embraced more of a leadership role in his second season in Hammond.
“He’s a talented guy,” Scelfo said. “He throws the football well. He can run. He’s smart. He does all those things, but what he’s done now is being able to invoke his leadership and be able to maybe put his personality on this football team, which I think you’re going to see. He’s a very tough competitor, man.”
The Lions return tackles Pat Allen and Rendon Miles-Character, guards Jarius Gooch and Alfred Beverly and center Drew Jones, whom Scelfo singled out for his improvement from spring drills.
“Drew Jones has made the biggest jump for us of probably any offensive player,” Scelfo said.
“He didn’t play well this spring, and we challenged him. We said, ‘Drew, you’re going to have to play better or you’re not going to play.’ This fall camp, he’s had a really good fall camp. He’s grown. He’s matured. He’s gotten a whole lot better.”
The line will pave the way for returning running backs Devonte Williams (86 carries, 293 yards, 4 TDs last season) and Marcus Cooper, who was granted a redshirt after being limited to four games last season with a knee injury. He rushed for 646 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.
“Those two guys give us a lot of speed at that position,” Scelfo said. “Taron Jones is a bigger back, and he can be a first-and-second-down back, especially in the run game.”
Southeastern also brings back a wealth of experience at receiver with Juwan Petit-Frere (49-796, 5 TDs) and tight end Brensen Schwebel (30-484, 3 TDs) leading the group that also includes converted quarterback Lorenzo Nunez.
“I think he’s as good as any other tight end that anybody else has,” Scelfo said of Schwebel. “We have a lot of confidence in him. He’s playing tougher. He wants to play at the next level, and to do that, he knows he’s got to play physical and more twitchy. For him to be able to do that, he’s got to work on it, which he has been doing that.”
Scelfo singled out CJ Turner and Austin Mitchell, who are listed as the team’s starters heading into Thursday’s season opener against Jacksonville State, as being the team’s most consistent receivers in camp.
“Chason and Austin have really formed a nice combination where they trust and rely on each other, so that’s been pretty neat to watch that thing take place,” Scelfo said.
The Lions will switch to a 4-2-5 scheme under new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry with a host of returning players on the defensive line, including All-Southland selection Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (63 tackles, six sacks), Fred Brown and Steven Wright.
“We’re not big, but I think we’re athletic,” Scelfo said, noting the Lions’ depth up front. “I think we can move. I think we can play physical up front, and I think they fall within Coach Guidry’s scheme of what he wants to do and how those guys want to do it.”
Scelfo said the biggest ‘unknown’ for the Lions’ defense is the linebacker corps, where Mike Mason is the only returnee and Zeke Jenkins steps in after moving over from fullback. Former Denham Springs High standout Davion Nassri is Jenkins’ backup, along with Alexis Ramos.
“They’re aggressive. They want to play. They’re excited about playing, so that takes a lot of the effort, and the effort goes a long way from that standpoint,” Scelfo said of Mason and Jenkins.
In the secondary, Scelfo said the key will be getting consistent play from cornerbacks Ferlando Jordan and Dejion Lynch and STAR Xavier Lewis, an LSU transfer.
Scelfo said safety Matt Wright will likely be limited after ACL surgery ended his season last year. Donniel Ward-Magee and Tre’ Spann are the starters at the safeties, with Pat Johnson and Derek Turner also in the mix.
“We’ve got some depth back there at safety,” Scelfo said. “Some of those guys, there’s not a lot of experience, but I think we’re more athletic.”
In the end, Scelfo is hoping a tighter bond with his players and among Lion teammates brings a different approach which will pay dividends this season.
“It’s fun, but it’s fun because we’re more of a family-type atmosphere,” Scelfo said. “It’s not out there and we’re going to work every day. It’s an opportunity to kind of smile and relax and have fun with each other.”
