HAMMOND -- Looking back, maybe those who have followed Southeastern Louisiana University’s football team this season should have seen last Saturday’s defensive effort against Florida A&M coming.
The Lions held the Rattlers to 291 yards of total offense, including 98 in the first half, to key a 38-14 win in the opening round of the FCS playoffs. It came after the Lions gave up 556 total yards in a loss to Nicholls to close out the regular season.
“I think it’s indicative of our team, when they get challenged, they’ve responded really well for us,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said during his Monday media luncheon. “I think that’s what makes this bunch so unique and so much fun to coach. We’ve got to make sure we’re pressing the right buttons as coaches, not only just the X’s and O’s, but just challenging these guys. We did. I thought we did a good job. I thought our staff had a great plan going in, and our defense played really well …”
Part of the Lions’ defensive success came from shutting down the Rattlers’ run game as Southeastern surrendered 53 yards rushing. FAMU quarterback Rasean McKay went 18-for-40 for 238 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
“That was a good offensive football team. We were just opportunistic,” Scelfo said. “I think we played well up front and made them one- dimensional. That’s what we wanted to do, try to stop the run, and then we knew on the back end, we were going have to just make some plays, and we had some guys jump up and make some plays.”
FAMU’s touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter as SLU began substituting on defense.
Meanwhile, Scelfo singled out Blayne Delahoussaye, Zy Alexander, Donniel Ward-Magee, Sterling Fisher and Jack Henderson for their play in the secondary after the Lions had 10 pass break-ups, including three from Delahoussaye.
“They went after us,” Scelfo said. “They took some shots, and they couldn’t convert.”
“I was just so happy,” Scelfo continued. “I know they scored right there at the end, but … we were able to consistently play well physically for as long as our guys were in the game, and I think that was the most important thing.”
It’s a performance Scelfo is hoping the Lions (9-3) can build on as they head into Saturday’s 1 p.m. playoff matchup at No. 3 James Madison (10-1).
“Sometimes you’ve got to see things to believe it, and maybe the players just believe they could play that well, and they did,” Scelfo continued. “So they played well, and I’m hoping when they walk in there (Monday), they’ve got their chests out and they feel good about themselves because they’re capable of doing this on a regular, consistent basis throughout all sixty minutes.”
On the flip side, the Southeastern offense built a 24-0 lead at halftime against the Rattlers, but Scelfo focused on his team’s performance in the red zone, with the Lions going 4-for-6 in the game.
“We got down there three times in the first half, and came away with three points,” Scelfo said. “We missed two field goals, which those two field goals need to be made, but at the same time, we shouldn’t be kicking field goals. We should be scoring touchdowns. That was the disappointing thing. We just weren’t consistent. We weren’t clicking on offense.”
“We should have scored touchdowns there,” Scelfo continued. “We had some mental lapses. That’s the part that I don’t like, the lack of consistency that I saw. We had been pretty consistent all year long, and we didn’t get that the other night. We walked out of here, it was 24-0 at the half, and that game, it should have been 41-0 at the half, or even more, and that’s what I was disappointed in. Based on the opportunities that we had, that’s where we should have been, and that’s what I was disappointed in.”
Southeastern rolled up 503 yards of total offense, with quarterback Cole Kelley going 31-for 45 for 345 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, while Taron Jones had 140 yards of total offense (55 rushing and 85 receiving) with two touchdowns. Scelfo, however, focused on dropped passes, missed reads and protection breakdowns by the Lions.
“We just weren’t smooth on offense,” Scelfo said. “Even though the game turned out like it did, I just wasn’t very happy with the way we played offensively. We’ve addressed it. We’ll talk about it and have a better plan going in this week or a better focus during the course of the week in practice, so that the execution on Saturday comes our better than it did this past Saturday night. You’ve got to credit Willie Simmons and his team. They came in here. They were very well prepared. They’re very well coached, disciplined and everything else. Our guys just played well, so I was happy to see that.”
Rengifo’s woes
Southeastern placekicker Mateo Rengifo’s two missed field goals against FAMU put him at 8-for-13 on the year. He missed potential game tying field goals in the Lions’ losses to Incarnate Word and Nicholls.
“He’s got to get it back. I know that,” Scelfo said. “We’re counting on him. He’s got to make those field goals. When we need him to come through, he needs to come through. He’s no different than anybody else.”
Oh, brother
Southeastern defensive back Justin Douglas will be playing against his brother, Austin Douglas, who is a running back for James Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.