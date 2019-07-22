DENHAM SPRINGS – Southeastern Louisiana will head into the 2019 football season without one of its key veteran players.
Linebacker Kyle Nevels, a former Walker High School standout, confirmed to The News he sustained a concussion and injured his shoulder in an auto accident in late December. The concussion was Nevels’ fifth, which resulted in a medical disqualification.
“You’ve always got to remember in any program, when you have a senior that’s coming back and a leader like he was for us on defense, to lose him creates a big hole,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said Monday on the first stop of the SLU Coaches Caravan at Don’s Seafood. “We’ve got some younger guys that don’t have as much experience, so they’re going to have to step up and fill that gap.”
Nevels, who played his first season at Louisiana-Monroe, had 41 tackles last season, including 21 solo stops and one tackle for loss. He had a season-high seven tackles against Lamar.
“He’s one that’s going to be missed, but in this game, you’ve just got to move on, and that’s what we’ve been able to do,” Scelfo said. “We wish Kyle the best of luck in everything that goes on. We understand his situation, but as far as us on the field, yeah, he’s going to be missed.”
The Lions went through spring drills without Nevels, which helped Scelfo and new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry with an opportunity to gauge the team’s linebacker corps, which Scelfo said began to take shape.
“It gave us an opportunity to develop guys with the understanding that Kyle wasn’t going to be back,” Scelfo said. “Once those things happen, you start moving in that different direction instead of hanging in limbo, so during spring, those 15 practices, we were able to get guys reps and just try people out there at these other positions.
“Mike Mason stepped up and had a good spring for us, and we moved Zeke Jenkins over from fullback over to linebacker for that specific purpose, and he did a nice job,” Scelfo said. “He’s a senior, and it’s his time to be able to step on the field and do some good things for us.”
Scelfo also spoke highly of redshirt freshman linebacker Josh Cook of Walker and freshman linebacker Davion Nassri of Denham Springs High.
“They both had good summers, as (did) a bunch of the freshmen, but what you’ve got to remember is that you never know (with) the freshmen, and when it’s going to happen,” he said. “Sometimes it happens early, sometimes late. With the new redshirt rule, they’ll be able to participate in four games. We’re going to try to use as many guys as we can and get them those four games. If those guys are really playing well, then we’re going to go ahead and play them more. If they’re not, then we’ll shut them down at the end of the four games, whether it be at the beginning or the end of the season and see, but you always have unexpected guys making plays for you.”
Scelfo, who attended the Coaches Caravan stop with new men’s basketball coach David Kiefer, volleyball coach Jeremy White, golf coach Jake Narro and track and field coach Corey Mistretta, praised his freshman class, 21 of whom are from southeast Louisiana.
“Look, I grew up in the state, so I know they’ve got good players here,” said Scelfo, a native of Abbeville. “These kids just need an opportunity. That’s all. The guys that came and said, ‘We’re coming to Southeastern’ – they believe in us, and we believe in them, and that’s why it’s going to be a good marriage for these kids. We’re going to bring them along academically, football-wise on the field, socially, all those things, and we’ll get it done with our guys from Louisiana.”
In his talk to those in attendance, Scelfo stressed the importance of having a solid crowd for the Lions’ Aug. 29 season opener at Strawberry Stadium against Jacksonville State. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
“We want to sell it out,” he said. “I really do. We’re going to have some TV coverage there. It’s going to be a great recruiting tool for us. It’s going to give us a home-field advantage against a heck of a football team coming in in Jacksonville State. They’ll be ranked in the top-10 or 15 … a perennial playoff team.
“Let’s measure who we are right off the bat," he said. "Let’s find out, and that’s what we’re going to do, and because of that taking place, we need to fill Strawberry Stadium up.”
