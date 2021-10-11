HAMMOND - - Sometimes the term ‘homecoming’ gets thrown around fairly easily, but for the Southeastern Louisiana football team, that’s exactly what Saturday’s home opener against Houston Baptist is.
SLU football coach Frank Scelfo said it’s also a chance for football fans to check out what’s happening with the program.
The Lions (4 -1, 2-0 Southland Conference), who climbed to No. 11 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday following last week’s 58 48 win over Nicholls State, will host HBU (0- , 0 -2) in the Lions’ first home game of the season Saturday at 4 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.
“We need the City of Hammond, Tangipahoa. We need the surrounding areas - - Baton Rouge, they’re not winning over there,” Scelfo said Monday, noting the Lions also played their final two games of the spring season on the road. “New Orleans, they’re not winning down there, so come on up here, watch our game, fill the stadium and let’s see what we’ve got. We’ve got the reigning Walter Payton Award winner (quarterback Cole Kelley). We’ve got a two time All-American (defensive back Ferlando Jordan). We’ve got guys that are making impacts, setting records all the time on both sides of the ball. Why would you not come and enjoy the afternoon? Come see it and see what we’ve got going on. If you like it, come back. If you don’t like it, don’t come back, but I think you’ll enjoy what you see on Saturday.”
The game will be carried on ESPN+ and broadcast in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM, as well as online at www.kajun107.net.
Déjà vu the other way around
The SLU-Nicholls game was a shootout with some similarities to the matchup between the teams in the spring in which the Lions rallied for a 52-45 win.
Ferlando Jordan also had a pick six on the Colonels’ first drive of the second half in that game, which the Lions trailed 24-17 at halftime.
This time around, Nicholls’Jordan Jackson had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown on the Lions’ first drive of the second half, cutting the lead to 31-21. The Colonels trimmed the advantage to 38-35 before SLU got a pair of touchdowns to pull away for the win.
“I saw a very mature football teams say, ‘Nah, it’s just not going to happen,’” Scelfo said. “That’s kind of what took place right there. I think that’s the exciting part when you see when adversity hits and you see how your players react to it, that’s how you gauge what kind of team you’ve got.”
Racking up the awards
Kelley was named the Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week, the College Football Performance Awards FCS National Performer of the Week, the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week after going 29-for-38 passing for 406 yards with a career-high five touchdowns against Nicholls. He also led the Lions with 55 rushing yards and two scores.
Linebacker Alexis Ramos was conference Defensive Player of the Week after posting 12 tackles against Nicholls. He leads SLU with 32 tackles.
Receiver/kick returner Gage Larvadain was selected the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week and the LSWA’s Special Teams Player of the Week. He returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown after Nicholls cut the lead to three points and also had a 76-yard touchdown reception.
“Doing what he did, it was awesome to see him,” Scelfo said of Larvadain’s effort. “He comes to work every day. He was right here at Riverside. We talked about it earlier, we didn’t get a lot of those guys when I first got here. We didn’t have a lot of kids from the River Parishes. A lot of those guys were going to Nicholls State, and we were struggling with that. Now we’re getting those guys. It’s guys like Gage that are making plays for us. That’s what we hope to continue to keep getting players out of the River Parishes and the surrounding areas, Tangipahoa and everything else … That’s what’s going to keep us at the top and where we want to be.”
Mixing it up
Scelfo said the Lions used 12 players on front end defensively, and 11 in the secondary against Nicholls.
“Between the heat and the humidity and then having to catch (Nicholls quarterback) Lindsey Scott, that’s tough, so we had a lot of guys running around,” Scelfo said.
“We’re going to use a lot of players, but we’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys based on what they’re doing in practice,” Scelfo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.