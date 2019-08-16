HAMMOND – Armed with a veteran receiving corps, Southeastern Louisiana will have no shortage of pass catching options in the 2019 season.
Second-year wide receivers coach Micheal Spurlock’s crew features three of the top pass catchers from a season ago in Juwan Petit-Frere (49 receptions, 796 yards, 5 TDs), CJ Turner (36-422-2 TDs) and Austin Mitchell (21-352-3 TDs). Lorenzo Nunez has made the full-time switch to receiver, while Javon Conner and Marquis Williams return from injuries.
Other returners include Jacq’co Price and Shyron White. Southeastern also has added Anthony Spurlock, who transferred from Western Kentucky, and a freshman class led by the duo of Ed Magee and Michael Corner Jr. Having so many different options is a good problem to have, according to Micheal Spurlock.
“I haven’t met a good wide receiver who doesn’t want the ball,” Spurlock said. “We just focus on doing what we’re supposed to on every play, and if we do that, the opportunities will come. We’ve had great competition through camp and us pushing each other is only going to help moving forward.”
Spurlock has been encouraged by the progress during the first 17 days of camp, however he continues to push his group to improve.
“By this time in camp, it’s a mental game where you have to work through it each day if you’re tired or sore,” Spurlock said. “We have to concentrate on getting better each day and improving on what we set out to work on that day. We’ve made a lot of progress, but we’re not yet a finished project.”
Entering his second season working with the majority of the Lion receivers, Spurlock, who played nine years in the NFL, has seen the group bond in his meeting room.
“Our players and myself are more comfortable heading into season two,” Spurlock said. “There’s a better understanding of expectations. A lot of times, before I can even correct a mistake, they come to me to tell me what they’ve done wrong. They’re recognizing their mistakes and taking ownership, making the corrections on their own. Our guys have a better grasp on the right way to do things and we’re optimistic that will show this fall.”
The Lions will continue fall camp on Saturday with a 9 a.m. practice at Strawberry Stadium. Also on Saturday, Southeastern football season ticket holders are invited to pick up their season tickets at the annual Season Ticket Party at 11 a.m. in the Victory Club. The event is open to SLU Football season ticket holders only.
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Saturday, August 17 – 9 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Season Ticket Party
Sunday, August 18 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.