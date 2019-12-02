HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana’s football team has some more work to do as it heads into the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2013, but that doesn’t mean the Lions aren’t taking the time to savor the moment.
“I just don’t want this thing to end, because I don’t want this team to stop playing,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said at his weekly media luncheon Monday at Strawberry Stadium. “I want them to continue to play and continue doing what they’re doing because they’re just so much fun. They work their butts off at practice, and it shows up on game day.
“We’re mixing and matching so many parts. We’ve got young guys and guys playing in different positions and moving them around, and it seems like there’s somebody playing well each week, so you just don’t want it to end. It’s a fun time right now to say the least.”
The No. 24 Lions (8-4) travel to face No. 6 Montana (9-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN3 after picking up a 45-44 win over Villanova to open the playoffs last week.
As fun as the moment is for the Lions, the next challenge is playing in Mizzoula, Mont., at Grizzly Stadium (capacity 25,203), which Scelfo said is sold out for the game. He also said he’s never been to Montana, but as has been the case all season, the Lions are looking to keep everything as normal as possible.
Scelfo said he doesn’t expect the weather or elevation (3,209 feet) to be an issue for the Lions.
“It’s going to loud,” he said, Scelfo said, noting the team will draw on its experiences playing at LSU last season, Ole Miss this season and the Nicholls State games the past two seasons in terms of dealing with the crowd noise. “We’ll have to handle that situation. That’ll be a different one.”
Youngsters come through again
Freshman linebacker Dominic Lamm started place of Alexis Ramos, who missed the first half against Villanova after being flagged for targeting against Nicholls.
Lamm, who missed the first half of season rehabbing from an ACL injury as a senior in high school, had two tackles, while Ramos came in after halftime and recorded three tackles.
“Alexis gives us a little juice right there, and that’s the reason why he’s the starter, but Dom earned himself some playing time next week,” Scelfo said. “He’s going to play. He’s played before. He played (Saturday), and he’s going to play next week.”
Freshman Dontrell Smith played the second half at cornerback against Villanova, recording three pass break-ups.
“He had a couple of nice pass break-ups, was in the right spots, was communicating, had a great look on his face,” Scelfo said. “It was fun to watch, so we saw some guys grow up a little bit more, and that’s going to help us again this week.”
Jordan update
Scelfo said he expects defensive back Ferlando Jordan (ankle) to return to practice this week and said he’ll be a game-time decision.
“We can bring as many guys as many guys as we want, but you can’t play but 64, but we ain’t got that big a plane, so we’ll just bring our 64 and then limp on into the stadium and do our best,” Scelfo said.
Locked in
Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil went 36-for-49 for a career-high 474 yards to go with three touchdowns and an interception against Villanova while helping the Lions get three 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time in school history.
CJ Turner had 11 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns, tight end Bransen Schwebel added six receptions for 119 yards and Javon Conner had nine catches for 102 yards and a TD as the Lions had 14 explosive plays against the Wildcats, including 12 in the passing game.
“When you get a guy that’s locked in like that, you just ride him,” Scelfo said. “I thought (offensive coordinator) Greg (Stevens) did a super job play calling the other night. The other night, he really took advantage of him being hot and spreading it out where it was CJ and Bransen and JJ and every now and then Devante (Williams) and getting the ball to those guys. Devante had a heck of a game the other night, too. He’s been our best player, man. He’s been so good for us.”
Still growing
The Lions may be in the second round of the playoffs, but Scelfo said the team continues to show its growth, pointing out the team had just three penalties for 29 yards against Villanova.
“If we’re locked in mentally, that’s how we can play,” Scelfo said. “We can do those things. Do I like that it’s going in that direction? Yes. Do we need to do it more? Yes. We’ve got to continue to grow, and it’s got to be reinforced all the time so that it becomes a habit. It’s not quite habit yet, but it is good to see us competing and pulling for each other out there and playing for each other instead of just playing with each other.”
Carbon copies
The one-point margin of Saturday’s game is reflected in several of the game’s final stats, with both teams averaging 9.4 yards per pass attempt and 7.5 yards per play.
Villanova went 19-for-30 for 283 yards and ran 67 plays totaling 501 yards. Southeastern was 38-for-54 for 508 yards while running 80 plays for 602 yards.
The teams also had identical numbers on kickoff returns with seven for 155 each.
Southland strong
With wins by Southeastern and Nicholls State in the first round of the playoffs and No. 8 seed Central Arkansas getting a first-round bye, all three Southland Conference teams advanced in the playoffs and are in the FCS quarterfinals.
“I’ve been saying this conference is good,” Scelfo said. “I don’t know the other teams. I don’t experience that. I just know what football looks like when you play it well and it’s well-coached. If you play in this conference, they play well, and it’s well-coached, and there’s a good talent level in this conference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.