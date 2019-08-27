COLLEGE FOOTBALL | Live Oak's Nathan Holliday hoping last season's adversity helps in his second season at Southeastern

HAMMOND – Nathan Holliday’s path to the playing field at Southeastern Louisiana wasn’t a direct path, but the former Live Oak High School kicker is hoping some of the experiences he went through as a freshman only make him better now and in the future.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Holliday said during Southeastern’s media day Saturday at Strawberry Stadium. “You’ve got to keep the good faith through anything. In sports, you’re going to have ups and downs. There’s going to be a lot of adversity. You’ve got to learn how to stay strong and get through it.”
Holliday’s up-and-down season took a turn when he broke his left foot last summer while preparing for his first season with the Lions.
“It was a sharp pain right away, so I knew something was up,” Holliday said. “I had a big knot on my foot.”
The injury put Holliday in a walking boot for six weeks, and he said he relied on friends and family for support.
“My goal was to come here and compete right away,” Holliday said.
“Mentally, it’s tough, because this is what you worked all of high school for,” Holliday said. “It kind of, for a second, feels like the end of the world, but you have to just get yourself together and know you will be back.”
Holliday went to work on his rehab process, which he said was interesting at times, mainly because of the boot on the injured left foot.
“It was very tough,” Holliday said. “I was still up here (last) July working out,” Holliday. “Coach (Gerry) Pacitti, our strength coach, had me hop on one foot from station to station, like fast hop, because we had to run from station to station. (I was) still busting my tail doing all the arm workouts I could, watching film and every week trying to see if it was OK. It was devastating that it wasn’t, because I was just ready to play. I just had to sit back and learn as much as I could and just be ready when my time came.”
Holliday’s rehab process took place during preseason camp with SLU preparing for Frank Scelfo’s first season as coach, meaning he missed his first camp as a college player. He said he was able to begin kicking again during the first two weeks of the regular season but getting back to full speed – and strength – was a process as well.
“The first two weeks of kicking, you’re like ‘where’s my power at?’” It can be frustrating, you’ve got to just keep reminding yourself (to) work on form, it will slowly come back. Before you know it, it was back, and back doing well.”
Holliday said his power started to come back in the fourth and fifth weeks the 2018 season.
“I knew the old Nathan was back and I was thrown in right away working in two (second-team) reps,” Holliday said. “Coach was very pleased, and he said ‘Keep working, and you’re going to get your opportunity.’”
That opportunity came when Holliday dressed out for the Northwestern State game before getting to play in his first college game when the Lions hosted Incarnate Word.
“It was a surprise,” Holliday said of being added to the roster. “I had a great week of practice. I was very hopeful that I would be on (the roster). Once I found out my name was on there, I was excited, and I was ready to work.”
Holliday credited senior kicker Jonathan Tatum with helping him stay focused mentally and keeping his confidence up in his first collegiate game.
“A lot of jitters,” Holliday said. “The crowds are bigger, more noise. The stakes are higher.”
Holliday handled kickoff duties for six games, recording eight touchbacks, including two each against Houston Baptist, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston and McNeese State.
“I’m sure missing early in the season with the injury and things like that set him back a little, but I think Jonathan (Tatum) was doing a good job – a senior, that had played a lot of games,” Scelfo said. “You really don’t want to take everything and put it on a freshman, especially a freshman kicker, just dump it all on his plate at once. But he did a good job kicking off and stuff like that and getting the ball down the field.”
Heading into this season, Holliday’s role will expand, with him taking on field-goal kicking duties, which Scelfo said has been a work in progress.
“In camp this year, he hasn’t been as consistent as we wanted,” Scelfo said. “He’s done a good job on kickoffs – he's just got to do better job on the place-kicking stuff, field goals and extra points. From that standpoint, he’s got to elevate his game. He’s got to do a better job there.”
Holliday didn’t make excuses for his place-kicking performance in camp but pointed out a few things, including that this camp was the first he’s been through as a college player.
“It was tough on my legs,” Holliday said. “I definitely needed to kick some more over the summer to prepare for this. That’s one of the changes I’m going to make next offseason.
“It really was a big challenge,” he continued “I’ve been handling kickoffs and field goals all camp, working out every day. It really made me better though, but during it, it’s a grind.”
In addition to being the Lions’ new placekicker, the team also has a new long snapper in Jake Rotenberry and holder in Jacob Williams.
“Everything’s new,” Holliday said. “As far as camp goes, we got a lot of reps in, because at first, we were up and down. The confidence wasn’t there. We weren’t comfortable. I just told coach, ‘Let’s get some more reps, we’ll get it down.’”
He said those reps have helped the trio come together heading into the season.
“We just really have a tight bond now, so lately I’ve been very consistent,” Holliday said. “Heading into game week, it’s time to be 100 percent.”
Holliday said he got an idea things were starting to come together after hitting a 57-yard field goal during a walk-through practice during camp.
“I drilled it, and I surprised all the coaches and just showed the range I have, but most of my work will be from 40 yards in,” Holliday said. “Kickoffs are great and all, but field goals are what I love to do, and it’s really my best ability, so I’m excited for the opportunity and just want to show people that I can be an all-around kicker for this team. I really missed field goals last year, so I can’t wait for Thursday night.”
Holliday said he’ll continue to work on his accuracy and consistency heading into Thursday’s season opener with No. 6 Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.
“During this game week, I’m going to limit my kicks to keep my leg fresh and do a lot of goalpost drills to make sure my accuracy is there,” Holliday said. “I showed them I can hit from 55 in, so whenever they send me out there, there’s an opportunity, there’s a chance.
“Coach has put me in a couple of pressure situations this camp, which is something I really needed, and the team’s behind me, and the team has great faith in me,” Holliday said. “It’s going to be a big season.”
