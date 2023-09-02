SLU Logo Lion Green Background

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team dropped a 48-7 decision to Mississippi State in the season opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Davis Wade Stadium.

Southeastern (0-1) cut the Bulldog lead to 10-7 late in the second quarter, but Mississippi State (1-0) scored 38 unanswered points to pull away for the win, outscoring the No. 15 Lions, 28-0 after halftime.

