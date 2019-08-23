HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana offense is stocked with explosive playmakers, but the Lions’ success all starts up front.
The Lions are hoping to make strides on the offensive line and all signs are positive. Pat Allen, Jarius Gooch, Drew Jones, Alfred Beverly and Rendon Miles-Character all return with starting experience.
Southeastern is hoping to have improved depth up front. The addition of Wyatt Richthofen, who transferred from Southern Miss, as well as the improvement of redshirt freshmen Brennan Lanclos and Brendon Kelley, among others, is expected to help provide SLU with multiple options in the trenches.
“We’ve made a lot of progress mentally and physically since last season,” Southeastern offensive line coach A.J. Hopp said. “We’re seeing good competition every day and our guys understand the importance of their role. There’s never been a championship team without a great offensive line.”
The Lion offensive line features players who have the ability to play multiple roles. Among the starters, Gooch, Jones, Beverly and Miles-Character have all played more than one position during their time in Hammond.
“We’re fortunate to have a versatile group up front,” Hopp said. “It’s a long season and guys are going to have step up and fill different spots for us. We move players around a lot in practice for that reason and we feel our adaptability is a reason for optimism heading into the season.
“We’ve made progress across the board and have made improvements in every area,” Hopp added. “We want the rest of our team to know that they can count on the O-line to get the job done every time and I think our players take a lot of pride in that.”
The opening game of the season is a less than a week away, as No. 6 Jacksonville State visits Strawberry Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will also be Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day at Strawberry Stadium. All SLU faculty and staff can receive two complimentary tickets by presenting their Southeastern faculty/staff ID.
To avoid ticket lines, faculty and staff are encouraged to pick up their tickets before game day at the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office, which is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday. On game day, tickets may be picked up at the ticket booths in Friendship Circle or Strawberry Stadium.
