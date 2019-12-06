HAMMOND – Don’t get Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo wrong, he likes the college football bowl system just fine.
That being said, he’s quickly become a fan of the FCS playoff system.
“This is different, man,” he said. “You’ve got to practice every day because it’s over with. They don’t give us any gifts. We didn’t get anything last week, and we didn’t get anything after the game except an opportunity to play again. That’s what I like about it. At the end of this whole process, one guy won. Everybody else is going to finish with a loss. One team is going to win, and whoever else is in is finishing with a loss, and there’s nothing you can do about it. I love it.”
The No. 24 Lions (8-4) continue their playoff run, facing No. 6 Montana (9-3) in a quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Grizzly Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN3 and can be heard on KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and the Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR, online at www.LionSports.net/live and via the TuneIn Radio and Lions Game Day Experience apps.
Montana ranks 18th in the nation in total offense (440.8 ypg), while quarterback Dalton Sneed (228-345-9, 2,720 yds., 19 TDs) is 16th in the nation in passing yards per game with 272.
“He throws the football well,” Scelfo said of Sneed. “He’s athletic, can run. He’s got a good arm. They do a lot of stuff, and he does it really well. He’s really efficient doing it. He’s not a prototypical dropback passer. He’s not a scramble guy. He keeps his eyes down the field. They’ve got a good offensive scheme, and he’s real efficient running it. I think that’s the biggest thing with him.”
Marcus Knight (199-930, 20 TDs) leads the Grizzlies on the ground, while Samori Toure (67-1,107, 10 TDs) and Samuel Akem (59-848, 9 TDs) lead the Grizzly receiving corps.
“Not that they get impatient, but they love to take the shots, so they kind of lull you to sleep, and then go boom over the top,” Scelfo continued. “We’ve got to make sure our guys know that. They’ve got to be well aware that from every snap, they can be taking (a shot). They don’t take a lot of back-to-back shots, but they’ll take some shots on a regular basis. They’re a big-play team.”
Jerry Louie-McGee is averaging 17.1 yards per punt return with a 74-yarder for a touchdown in a 61-17 win over North Alabama.
“He’s dynamic,” Scelfo said of No. 16. “He’s really good back there catching the ball, and when he gets it, he can go with it.”
They’ll face a Southeastern defense giving up 398.8 yards per game, led by linebacker Alexis Ramos (74 tackles) and defensive back Tre’ Spann (62 tackles).
Meanwhile, Southeastern is fourth in the nation in total offense (484.5 ypg), with quarterback Chason Virgil 14th nationally in passing yards per game (279.6). Virgil threw for a career-high 474 yards in the Lions’ 45-44 win over Villanova last week, with CJ Turner, Javon Conner and Bransen Schwebel each going over 100 yards receiving.
“You can’t just take away (running back) Devante (Williams) or CJ or Bransen and shut down the pass game because we’ve got a lot of guys we can go to, and we practice that way,” Scelfo said. “Those guys practice that way. They practice hard. Those are the hardest working guys on our team, and you get the best results.”
Montana is surrendering 415.4 yards per game and features three triple-digit tacklers in linebacker Dante Olson (151), safety Robby Hauck (120) and linebacker Jace Lewis (116).
“They’re big, they’re physical and they run,” Scelfo said of the linebackers. “What they do up front frees those guys up. They use a lot of movement up front, which frees up the backers to run and hit, and those two guys do both of those things.”
Scelfo said blocking the linebackers and Hauck will be a key for the Lion offense.
“We’ve got to know where they are at all times, which we think we will, but we’ve got to be able to climb to the second level and cut them off sometimes,” Scelfo said. “There’s going to be some times that our inside guys, Drew (Jones) and Jarius (Gooch) and Alfred (Beverly), we’ve got to make contact on level one, and then we’ve got to get up to level two to cut those guys off. If we can do that, they’ll be some creases, but if we don’t, we’re going to struggle running the football against them.
“We feel like we have to play a physical brand of football,” Scelfo continued. “That’s what we want to do anyway. I didn’t think we played as physical as we had been this past week up front on the offensive line, but we’re going to have to play physical against these guys because we’re going to have to push their defensive line back and get off and chip to get to those level two guys, so that those guys aren’t running.”
Scelfo is hopeful the Lions can keep the game close, something they’ve done well the past two weeks.
“They (Montana) really haven’t played any close games this year,” Scelfo said. “The games that they’ve won, they’ve blown people out. The games that they’ve lost, they’ve lost by a couple of scores, so I want to keep it close (and) let’s see what happens towards the end of that game. I know that our guys will feel comfortable in a close game because that’s what we play a lot of. We want to keep it close up there for them for a while and let’s see how they can react to that towards the end of the game.”
The biggest goal for the Lions is to keep the season going.
“The playoffs are just different,” Scelfo said. “You win and you keep going or you lose, you’re done, man. That’s the beauty of it. I don’t have to motivate the guys to come to practice. I don’t have to motivate to be in the meetings. I don’t have to motivate them to be in the meetings. I don’t have to motivate them to get them up in the morning and lift. They’re doing that because they know what’s at stake. For 22-23 seniors, it could be their last game and their career’s over, so they want to keep playing. Let’s keep playing. I’m pulling for them. I want them to keep playing, too.”
